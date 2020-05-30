back
Single-use masks and gloves are generating new plastic pollution
Meanwhile, everywhere across the world, masks and gloves are being dumped on streets, parks and sidewalks…
05/30/2020 8:38 AM
7 comments
Ani B.15 minutes
THE SIMPLEST SOLUTION, DO NOT WEAR THEM!!!! BECAUSE THERE IS NO REASON TO!!!!!! THE BIG CORONALIE MUST STOP!!!!! AND THINK THAT THEY ARE MADE IN CHINA!!!!! BLOCK CHINA FROM THE REST OF THE WORLD!!!!!
June R.19 minutes
Disgraceful!
Alison P.24 minutes
PLASTIC MAKES MONEY FOR FEW-so many "humans" care about humanity
Kirstene C.30 minutes
if i had millions - probably billions $ in my bank id be paying people to pick that rubbish up.
Maria C.32 minutes
That is why, we still do not qualify for a free Covid-19 world. People just reaping what they have sown. Sadly, everyone is affected.
Aleksandar K.34 minutes
Wow, I'm sooo surprised
Mari R.37 minutes
es ist human legacy...???? we all can do better by not throwing owns garbage....we all already do and did too much damage to our mother earth...