Sleeping outside in solidarity of the homeless

The World’s Biggest Sleep Out

Sleeping in the streets by choice in solidarity with homeless people. That’s what thousands of people from across the world did in The World’s Big Sleep Out. 50,000 people in over 50 cities, 52 countries were said to take part in the campaign to raise awareness for homeless and displaced people around the world. After the successes of his “Sleep Outs” in his home country of Scotland. The Institute for Global Homelessness (IGH) is a major partner of The World’s Biggest Sleep Out, along with UNICEF USA, the Malala Fund and Social Bite.

Celebrity Participation

Celebrities joined in to read bedtime stories like Will Smith and British actress Helen Mirren. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, presenter and model Lisa Snowdon, six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy, ITV News Presenter Julie Etchingham, singer Jamelia, author Giovanna Fletcher, Senior fire officer Dr Sabrina Cohen-Hatton and TV and radio presenters Kate Garraway, Cherry Healey, Angela Scanlon and Anita Rani were all set to take part.

Started in Scotland

According to Josh Littlejohn the weekend's World's Big Sleep Out would fund 100 charities. The money from previous years has been used to fund 831 flats across Scotland for homeless people as well as the Social Bite Village in north Edinburgh. Heading the campaign is Josh Littlejohn who opened up a sandwich shop called Social Bite in 2012 where he offered free food, hot drinks, and jobs to homeless people. The first sleep-out took place in 2016, where 270 people slept in an Edinburgh park. Since then, Littlejohn has gone on to advocate for ending homelessness on a global scale and hoped to raise $50 million with the 2019 sleep-out campaign.

