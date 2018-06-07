back
Slovenian Bee Paradise🐝
Bee populations around the world are decreasing at unprecedented rates — and Slovenia decided to do something about it! 🐝 (via Brut nature)
06/07/2018 1:01 PM
39 comments
Randy S.01/27/2019 15:45
I think it would more likely be the massive spraying pesticides to kill soybean aphids.
Byron F.01/19/2019 02:22
Thank a beekeeper because without them 1/3 of the people in this world would starve to death
Rich M.01/17/2019 19:30
We need to fallow this type of proactive decision making process to improve and to protect our bees in the United States. If not, we will be on the outside looking in.
Bob J.01/14/2019 06:35
Try backyard bees. Loads of fun
Patrick G.01/12/2019 12:18
Keep the bee's!! For our world.
Terry C.01/03/2019 23:56
Global Swarming.
Kathy B.01/03/2019 17:56
It is the native bee populations that are declining. The honey bee is not native to many parts of the world and are kept for honey and pollination of human crops. We need to protect the earth for native bees and insects which pollinate trees, flowers etc. and insects which also feed birds and other wildlife. The honey bee is sometimes in competition with native species so I'm good about not having a hive near my yard.
Tammy W.12/26/2018 23:57
Very cool!
Danny V.12/26/2018 18:14
The biggest problem l see that the bee keepers around here set the hives too close to the roads. Cars kill about 20 bees every pass times thousands of car that pass the hives!
PeterandElizabeth N.12/24/2018 23:15
Kevin W.12/23/2018 07:51
Dana G.12/21/2018 02:54
Huntington C.12/14/2018 15:05
gas leaf blowers destroy pollinator and bee habitats blowing hot air jets at over 200mph. This mindless, useless blowing needs to stop. Tell your landscaper not to use a gas leaf blower on your property.
Ronald C.12/06/2018 04:03
More bee, the world needs more bees. As a bee farmer I am doing my part.
Zandankhuu B.09/10/2018 02:07
in Mongolia, we just starting bee breeding
Kaja N.08/27/2018 10:10
Arbnore A.07/31/2018 08:13
Nadia C.07/30/2018 09:40
in case you need another reason to visit Slovenia. Take cortisone cream - love bees but the buggers sting and they are everywhere!!!! They even have community hives in the city’s main Park - like a community garden.
Cal B.07/12/2018 17:15
Jan B.07/12/2018 06:56
Have seen your very interesting museum, loved it and love your honey. Wish you all the best