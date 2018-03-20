back

Some encouraging news for environmentalists

4 pieces of good news for the planet. 🌍

03/20/2018 10:58 AM

And even more

  1. 2:25

    Meet the Australian birds spreading bushfires

  2. 3:03

    How do rodents store their food?

  3. 2:09

    Why some animals change color during fall

  4. 3:16

    This France-based crew is sailing to Alaska to show the impacts of climate change

  5. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  6. 2:09

    The striking appearance of bush vipers

43 comments

  • Georgia W.
    06/27/2018 11:37

    4 is such good news 🐵

  • Adriana M.
    06/22/2018 15:38

    👍🏼😘

  • Gina S.
    05/31/2018 15:36

    We need much more

  • Sandra W.
    05/18/2018 08:39

    Thank god some good news...better late than never. Better still humanity is on the endangered list.....

  • Carl P.
    04/26/2018 16:07

    Humans won't be here in 60 years...

  • Gary G.
    04/21/2018 16:40

    Have they put guards around that gorilla family yet?

  • David A.
    03/29/2018 19:01

    There are still many more things to do

  • Layal E.
    03/29/2018 13:48

    Why the hell are you advertising this? So that poachers can go there? 😭😭

  • Πουλιόπουλος Θ.
    03/29/2018 08:53

    μονο οι καρχαριες με χαλασαν!!! :p

  • Ash Ì.
    03/29/2018 06:59

    Non of them is in the west ...... Forck you beach .......amrika 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Sofia E.
    03/29/2018 06:20

    🤩‼️

  • ハミム ア.
    03/28/2018 20:38

    What about bangle tigers 😶

  • Aífe W.
    03/28/2018 17:59

    the 4th one

  • Sheignne S.
    03/28/2018 13:36

    for every 4 pieces of good news for the planet, there are 4000 pieces of bad news.

  • Cristian D.
    03/28/2018 12:02

    smile. :·)

  • Vimal P.
    03/28/2018 08:10

    मेरे राष्ट्र भारतका गलत नकशा दर्शाया गया है।

  • Jerry D.
    03/28/2018 05:26

    Very imformative ! Tnx for sharing!

  • Moulali A.
    03/28/2018 03:31

    Good news...

  • Etienne C.
    03/28/2018 02:58

    the last one is wah !

  • Scott J.
    03/28/2018 02:55

    Soy feilds!

