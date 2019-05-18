Somewhere in California lives the world's oldest tree

It's over 4,800 years old, and its exact location is kept secret. \n\nMeet Methuselah, the world's oldest tree. 🌳
Ross P.07/30/2019 04:40
So, a tree that was 4,900 years old was cut down....by a "Geographer"....so he could study it....??? l can't believe what l'm hearing. Incredable arrogance and insesitivity....l bet...l put money on it...he wasn't proecuted...and jailed. "l'm a Geographer....Derrrrr...!"
Zélia B.07/29/2019 13:30
Meera J.07/24/2019 18:10
Good that it is kept as a secret, otherwise greedy humans would cut it down.
Sonijim B.07/18/2019 10:19
It' in Area51 thats why in Sept.20 we are Raidin it Bois...🤣🤣🤣
Carl S.07/14/2019 14:00
Tjikko is clone...meaning the parent tree dissapeared but new life continues be produced thru its roots
Eleanor S.07/12/2019 05:31
Steve R.07/12/2019 00:11
Looks kinda dead to me, i dont see any leaves at all
Moira D.07/11/2019 20:40
Incredible. Sad that the location has to be kept secret because people cannot be trusted to leave it alone.
Heather R.07/11/2019 18:03
Angelito P.07/10/2019 14:27
Now they know
Karin S.07/07/2019 14:56
Electa K.07/07/2019 01:01
Victor S.07/02/2019 12:24
It's not really a secret I was there and saw at elevation about 10000ft Sierra Mts.
Barry D.06/29/2019 05:21
Not a secret for long after showing the stars in the background. We used to navigate using those stars.
Uschi C.06/28/2019 05:11
the pretty much told us where it is,idiots
Bill K.06/24/2019 16:24
THE GUY CUT DOWN A 4900 YEAR OLD TREE TO STUDY IT?!!!! STAND IN FRONT OF IT, TAKE SAMPLES MORON! Thats like me killing you to take a blood sample.
Christopher G.06/24/2019 14:45
Yep better keep it secret humans will disrespect it and destroy it! Vandalize it! Flippn humans.
Karen U.06/24/2019 14:18
Just plain old beautiful!!!!!
Johnathan W.06/23/2019 01:22
Until 2013, the oldest individual tree in the world was Methuselah, a 4,845-year-old Great Basin bristlecone pine (Pinus longaeva) in the White Mountains of California. Researchers at the Rocky Mountain Tree-Ring Research Group then announced the age of another P. longaeva also located in the White Mountains — this one 5,062 years old. In 2008, peculiar circumstances led to the discovery of the world's oldest individual from a clonal tree: Old Tjikko, a 9,550-year-old Norway spruce located the in Fulufjället Mountains in Sweden, according to scientists at Umeå University. Old Tjikko is suspected to be the only living trunk of an ancient clonal colony (not an individual tree per se).
Jon J.06/22/2019 03:41
hwy 108,120, most lazy fuks wont walk far enough up the mountain to experience it