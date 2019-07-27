back
Southeast Asia countries don't want to be the world's dumping sites
They refuse to be the world's dumping sites... Here is why these countries in Southeast Asia are sending thousands of tons of waste back to Western countries.
07/27/2019 3:23 PM
30 comments
Theresa L.08/07/2019 06:37
Stop plastics
Michael R.07/30/2019 21:51
So they should fking shocking 😡
Masum B.07/30/2019 09:53
Nice sharing
Mimay M.07/28/2019 19:12
Philippines sent back Canada's trash...
Sharyn W.07/28/2019 14:59
stop using plastic ..steel cans glass bottles and cardboard containers need ro re emerge
Will S.07/28/2019 14:00
Just so everyone knows.. Im American.. we are not all the scumbags, that run this country. some of us, actually care about others.. some of us despise the corruption of consumer capitalism..
Richard O.07/28/2019 01:59
Bitch they shouldn't have agreed to take it ...it didnt just arrive by magic
Cynthia T.07/28/2019 01:32
We need better ways of treating our waste.. there are plenty of countries, Singapore for example that are amazing and incredible with the way they manage their waste! It’s not like it can’t be done...
Margret M.07/27/2019 22:06
Well does that mean that the countries will REFUND what has been paid to them for taking the garbage??? I agree that they should not be a “dumping ground” for other countries waste. It is the responsibility of the each country to look after its own waste.
Jen M.07/27/2019 21:59
Crap. Every country. Not just the West. Plus China is the leader. They make the packaging. They send over their useless plastic junk. Everything plastic Made in China should be returned to source. Maybe then they will stop sending us junk. Useless one use plastic junk.
Kathleen S.07/27/2019 20:22
Every country should have to keep their own waste.
Lilian C.07/27/2019 15:06
Thin plastic needs to be isolated and heat pressured. Blocks of such plastic may be used then in the asphalt industry!
Brian H.07/27/2019 11:21
Most of the plastic waste in the oceans come from Asia...as a collective. How about we just dump all that trash back on them?
Marcus S.07/27/2019 10:49
Spd und cdu Gesetze
Leah M.07/27/2019 10:34
The government are their to represent the people Its up to the people to create the momentum
Cama S.07/27/2019 09:18
Kein Plastik Verpackung kaufen...😬
Sugi S.07/27/2019 09:11
https://www.facebook.com/693504594115135/posts/1724556231009961?s=100000480746356&sfns=mo
Sugi S.07/27/2019 09:11
https://www.facebook.com/100000480746356/posts/3472197582806232?s=100000480746356&sfns=mo
Bill H.07/27/2019 09:09
Treat your own waste please🙏😒
Glute R.07/27/2019 08:52
Our production form is sick. We should never have changed it from the argricultural society