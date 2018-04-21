back
Spring marks the start of the grey seal and harp seal hunting season.
Canada has regulated seal hunting. But doesn't plan to prohibit it.
04/21/2018 2:37 PM
29 comments
Evaristo R.04/25/2018 04:16
Canada: Their cops wont shoot a mass murderer who motions to point a gun at them... but their citizens club seals to death🤔
Frida W.04/24/2018 10:25
Stupid senseless killing and brutality. Make it stop!!!!! Mad people.
M A.04/23/2018 13:17
if they are endangered species then they should stop other wise why even bother? this is how every other animal is killed for food like chicken or goats or anything -_-
David L.04/23/2018 11:56
Don't you know that animal right organization's CEO are become rich with such anti-hunter campaign? How to make money on aboriginals and poor eastern fishermen communities who are controling a seal over population that impact all eastern Canada fish stocks! If you want to help the seals then stop eating fish!
Christin T.04/23/2018 05:18
Not everything is to be made into a business ..let the Inuit do it as long as they dont take advange or sell mass amounts..
Diana N.04/22/2018 08:04
Disgusting.
Carolina E.04/22/2018 07:44
Hatar mänskligheten!!!
Erna V.04/22/2018 06:51
Why😢
Paolo D.04/22/2018 06:34
Serial killers
Josiah B.04/22/2018 02:45
Why young?
Mitch G.04/21/2018 22:33
can you guys like fucking stop? jesus
Guilherme N.04/21/2018 21:50
It's time to rain justice upon the wicked hunters.
Maria L.04/21/2018 21:02
Los cazadores de Canadá son unos re-malditos despiadados, cuantos años qué vienen haciendo ésto?? Dios mío qué tengan piedad de estos pobres animalitos. BASTA DE MALTRATO ANIMAL gobiernos de todo el mundo dejen de hacer oídos sordos y mirar para otro lado
Claudia Z.04/21/2018 18:41
Horror
Roberta L.04/21/2018 18:37
As Canadians we should know better.
Peter N.04/21/2018 18:23
Fuckers!!!
Maarika M.04/21/2018 18:21
Omg. You know, its ok. When you see it its heart breaking. So wrong.
Ayman A.04/21/2018 18:12
Cassiopeia Starstuff
Mohammad R.04/21/2018 18:08
Whose this mother fucker , need to punish him same way , the mother fucker
Matt A.04/21/2018 17:33
Harp seal population exploding....needs culling big time people