Sri Lanka: first country to ban glyphosate
"Nobody told us it could be dangerous" Sri Lanka is the only country in the world that has tried to totally ban glyphosate. A decision taken back in 2015, just after a major health crisis hit the country. Envoyé spécial went over there to meet local farmers and better understand the ban on this weed-killer.
01/18/2019 12:02 PM
8 comments
Jayawardena S.02/23/2019 08:32
Sri Lanka should sue the Monsanto/Bayer conglometate for all they’ve got. since they are still selling the poison through the black market in the Country‼️Bayer/Monsanto must be taught a lesson for daring to break multiple laws‼️
Susan R.01/20/2019 10:51
Laurie Govoni
Anyess K.01/19/2019 09:52
This is in the Prolia injection I have every six months for Osteoporosis!!!
Le T.01/19/2019 03:51
So avoid tea from Sri Lanka and all food from Canada then?!
Corey S.01/18/2019 22:57
Canada just dropped the ball on this one and sided with the corporations so Glyphosate for all up here.
Yang A.01/18/2019 16:58
https://www.thegardenglove.com/how-to-make-safe-homemade-weed-killer/
Sam C.01/18/2019 16:56
Wouldn’t it make more sense to not drink water from a field?? Why would the government ban an essential product for our food production?
Devon S.01/18/2019 12:24
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5442867/