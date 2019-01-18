back

Sri Lanka: first country to ban glyphosate

"Nobody told us it could be dangerous" Sri Lanka is the only country in the world that has tried to totally ban glyphosate. A decision taken back in 2015, just after a major health crisis hit the country. Envoyé spécial went over there to meet local farmers and better understand the ban on this weed-killer.

01/18/2019 12:02 PM
  • 19.6k
  • 12

8 comments

  • Jayawardena S.
    02/23/2019 08:32

    Sri Lanka should sue the Monsanto/Bayer conglometate for all they’ve got. since they are still selling the poison through the black market in the Country‼️Bayer/Monsanto must be taught a lesson for daring to break multiple laws‼️

  • Susan R.
    01/20/2019 10:51

    Laurie Govoni

  • Anyess K.
    01/19/2019 09:52

    This is in the Prolia injection I have every six months for Osteoporosis!!!

  • Le T.
    01/19/2019 03:51

    So avoid tea from Sri Lanka and all food from Canada then?!

  • Corey S.
    01/18/2019 22:57

    Canada just dropped the ball on this one and sided with the corporations so Glyphosate for all up here.

  • Yang A.
    01/18/2019 16:58

    https://www.thegardenglove.com/how-to-make-safe-homemade-weed-killer/

  • Sam C.
    01/18/2019 16:56

    Wouldn’t it make more sense to not drink water from a field?? Why would the government ban an essential product for our food production?

  • Devon S.
    01/18/2019 12:24

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5442867/