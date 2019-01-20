back

Street Artists Clean Up "Beatles Ashram"

The "Beatles Ashram" was cleaned with a little help from street artists. It now attracts lonely hearts seeking spiritual revolutions from all over the world. (via Brut UK)

01/11/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:36 AM

2 comments

  • Karthikeyan L.
    01/20/2019 15:41

    Maharishi Mahesh Yogi 💖💖 And I'm a passed out student from that school.Tho I didn't complete my entire schooling there. I've learnt about the good and bad values in life there. Can't forget that

  • Duveilis P.
    01/13/2019 17:20

    this remember me u, u have an idea of this band or trip?

