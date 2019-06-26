back
Suicide Taking Lives of U.S. Vets
U.S. veterans are committing suicide at an alarming rate — and as this ex-Marine explains, it's time to tear down mental health stigmas and offer assistance to those men and women in need. 🇺🇸
06/17/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:58 PM
Destiny L.06/26/2019 16:33
Hunter Looney
Buck N.06/25/2019 23:21
Help our heroes!
James H.06/17/2019 23:03
Good luck with that. People just think we are crazy and doctors are like “take these pills 💊 and see you next month”
George C.06/17/2019 16:15
Sukyo Mahikari can offer you True-light that will help you deal with your “attached spirits” that make you feel blue
Bobby B.06/17/2019 14:20
Maybe the core of the problem is that we are sending people to other countries to kill other people who have done them no wrong so that the wealthy in this country can gain more wealth. No wars = no metal health problems from wars.