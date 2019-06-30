back

Sustainable recipe: Egg marinated in beer with sprouted sunflower seeds

A freshly laid egg marinated in beer with caramelized sunflower seeds. This is chef Florent Ladeyn's new sustainable recipe. 🍳

06/30/2019 8:43 AM
  • Paul B.
    07/30/2019 22:32

    Next up.... vomit riddled with maggots.

  • Jeremy H.
    07/30/2019 19:13

    Mmmmm four days prep for a snack that will be gone the first time you fart...

  • Anakah J.
    07/30/2019 00:11

    THREE DAYS TO MAKE ONE EGG YOLK AND SOME SEEDS y’all hipsters got me fucked up

  • Hailey M.
    07/29/2019 04:14

    D I S G U S T A N

  • Jo A.
    07/29/2019 01:25

    My idea of utterly disgusting... the emperor’s new clothes.

  • Laura B.
    07/28/2019 23:04

    what tha fuque

  • Lida L.
    07/28/2019 19:52

    🤮

  • Lynne L.
    07/28/2019 19:12

    In what world was that a pinch of salt 🤔

  • Melanie M.
    07/27/2019 12:38

    Sounds like shit

  • Molly G.
    07/27/2019 05:52

    sprouted sunflower seeds?! 😋

  • Jason J.
    07/25/2019 22:54

    That shit looks fucking stupid! Gtfohwts! Wtfwet? Gimme some regular fucking eggs!

  • Kelly D.
    07/25/2019 19:41

    This looks like shit.

  • Debra F.
    07/25/2019 19:16

    Anybody who likes seeds and nuts, find the $$$$$$$$$$ to keep your teeth healthy. Only wealthy have that pleasure as they do not accept payments and most insurances don't pay

  • Noah D.
    07/24/2019 12:13

    If this is the nonsense that earned him a Michelin star then I have some exquisite mud pies from my nieces and nephews to show someone to earn a star or two

  • Adrian K.
    07/24/2019 07:27

    Piss off.

  • Peter P.
    07/24/2019 06:12

    Hipster nonsense.

  • Stephen Z.
    07/24/2019 04:55

    “3 days ahead” Was where I knew I’m never going to make this.

  • Marc K.
    07/24/2019 04:47

    😂😂😂 chef

  • Elsa G.
    07/24/2019 04:39

    Yuck!! Not for me

  • Adam C.
    07/24/2019 02:36

    Wet seeds sitting at room temperature for two days and a raw egg yolk from an unregulated chicken? Bit of a long winded way to poison yourself..