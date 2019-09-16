Tanning vs. Skin Whitening
Tanning is wildly popular in many Western countries. But in some Asian and African countries, fair skin is a sign of wealth. But both can be dangerous — and even deadly.
How skin whitening became a trend in some countries
Skin tone ideals are different in various cultures. In several African and Asian countries, to be attractive, you have to have white skin. In Bangkok, one hospital even performs penis and vulva whitening. Many skin-whitening products are sold in Asia: lotions, soaps and pills. White skin isn’t just a beauty standard — it’s also a visible sign of wealth. In several Asian countries, dark skin is associated with poverty, the working class and farm labor.
In 2014, Maeya became Miss Thailand World. One of the most-discussed qualities of Maeya is her beautiful tan skin, which some netizens hope marks a change in Thailand’s pageant culture, where fair skin and a Eurasian heritage have often proved an advantage. But in African countries, most of skin lightening products contain mercury, which can cause kidney damage, skin rashes, skin discoloration and scarring according the World Health Organization. Mercury-containing creams and soaps were banned in the U.S., the E.U., and many African nations. But it resulted in a thriving black market.
On the other hand, in Western cultures, tanning is fashionable. The trend for whiteness halted after the industrial revolution. Its corollary urbanization of Britain meant that by the 19th century, the working classes had moved into the shadows. They lived in cramped dwellings and worked in mines and factories. Any leisure time available was taken indoors, to avoid the smog and soot of the streets. Children developed rickets and other bone deformities and, by 1890, Theobald Palm recognized that sunlight was crucial for bone development. Despite strong evidence of carcinogenicity, despite increasing skin cancer rates, and despite harrowing stories of young people dying, the U.S. lags behind many countries in the regulation of tanning beds. Based on reports from the World Health Organization, prolonged UV radiation from the sun and tanning beds can lead to skin cancer.
176 comments
Lian S.12/10/2019 14:13
Honestly, this is one of the most toxic mindsets we - as humans, should get rid of.
खसेको त.12/10/2019 08:36
So I have the best skin . Not too white .. nor too dark
Ibtissem A.12/09/2019 23:35
It's just humains stupid stuffs people ho has dark skin will cry over white skin the the people ho has white skin cry over a darker skin the hell is wrong with people .. You juste beautiful the way you are that's it!
ياسر ع.12/09/2019 14:56
Yasmine K.12/09/2019 07:28
Humain being is never satisfied Always wanting to have things that he doesn't have..
ام ت.12/08/2019 22:02
مانيش فاهمة لفهم يطرجملي من فضلكم بليز راني فهمت صور بصح نحوس على مطرجم او مطرجمة
Lynda N.12/08/2019 15:03
Am black and proud
Mae A.12/08/2019 01:49
I prefer to be Tan than having a White skin. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Leal M.12/07/2019 17:01
You should lighten your brains while at it
Ayoub A.12/06/2019 19:44
Tf is going on with the world skin is just a color it's just melanin it's in ur DNA the why would u change it
Benedicte B.12/06/2019 08:03
i personally dont bleach... but talking about africans women... the reason why they have bleaching on their minds its becoz of sociaty and social media.... the standard of being beautiful is having lighter skin.. and thats everywhere... and that affect mostly african ladies.. they grown low self esteem.. coz even our men.. african men mostlt prefer light skin girls ... in music videos you see them just with light skin girls ... ads you see just light skin...and that make the black girls feel less beautiful comparing to white asians or just african ladies with lighter skin ... its easier to blame people always... like saying its stupid when someone doesnt know how to love their skins but hello your society is teaching them that beauty is "light skin" .... the world is good.. just the people living in it isnt
Nurjanah L.12/05/2019 12:48
I love being my self. I love my skin
Sarah S.12/04/2019 17:06
Culture can be destructive sometimes
Lark S.12/04/2019 15:45
I'm white and I love my colour. I can never imagine tanning my skin. I take care that my skin is clear and glowing for which I keep my diet balanced and it also makes sure I'm healthy inside. Every colour is beautiful in its own way. Just accept yourself and you'll start loving yourself more than anything 😁
Donald V.12/04/2019 03:52
Las personas que son negras y quieren ser blancos, tienen el cerebro de gallina y los blancos que se creen que son los tuani tienen cerebro de gallina también!!!
Chantel M.12/03/2019 20:39
Whyyyyyyy thank God I'm happy with my skin color 😍
عبدالله ع.12/03/2019 18:20
Jet12/03/2019 17:17
love
عبدالله ع.12/03/2019 17:03
Md F.12/03/2019 16:41
Ever heard for Fair and lovely . These culprits feed on on white skin. They tell everybody u get fair skin, more white than a white, by using their cream. BS.