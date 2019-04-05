back
Taraji P. Henson Talks Mental Health and Civil Rights
Taraji P. Henson is taking a stand for civil rights. She doesn't just play an activist tackling taboos in her newest film — in real life, she's challenging mental illness stigmas.
04/05/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 2:40 PM
17 comments
Judy S.04/30/2019 01:45
She’s one of my favorite actresses. She’s great in every part she plays.
Vinny S.04/29/2019 00:08
So that's why she's fighting for jussie lol
Jairo A.04/28/2019 23:41
¿...?
Iris T.04/28/2019 19:57
Very good actress
Alexis S.04/28/2019 15:34
You're amazing and a blessing to watch. 🙏🏾
Lana B.04/28/2019 04:37
Bby you so fine 😍🤤
Carmen B.04/26/2019 15:38
Wow! I admire her and how true
Aryam Z.04/25/2019 16:29
God bless you soul. Thanks I had more then 4 trauma in my life started battling at 40 im 48.
جمال ج.04/10/2019 15:42
Peter J.04/09/2019 17:34
You were on a show with a fraud.
Art P.04/09/2019 02:59
Loved this movie so much
Yernar S.04/06/2019 18:09
What a stylish dude)
Didine D.04/06/2019 10:46
WOW!!! She's really amazing!!! Excellent issue to tackle.
Brut04/05/2019 20:27
Richard E.04/05/2019 19:37
Denzel Washington , movie . The Fallen , some things you werent ment to know.. I got time on my side.
Richard E.04/05/2019 18:53
what i really hate is why if your mentally ill it illegal for gun ownership. Thats just pure silly.
Tracy S.04/05/2019 12:54
Thank you Miss Henson, our people need to hear that. God bless you. 👍😊💗