back

Taraji P. Henson Talks Mental Health and Civil Rights

Taraji P. Henson is taking a stand for civil rights. She doesn't just play an activist tackling taboos in her newest film — in real life, she's challenging mental illness stigmas.

04/05/2019 12:01 PMupdated: 06/11/2019 2:40 PM
  • 60.4k
  • 17

Brut. Originals

  1. The science of feeling in love

  2. How Big Tobacco “brainwashed” the public

  3. Hyphenated American: Growing up Croatian in California

  4. How the world could eat 100% organic

  5. Southern chef is promoting mental health

  6. Astronaut describes her experience in space

17 comments

  • Judy S.
    04/30/2019 01:45

    She’s one of my favorite actresses. She’s great in every part she plays.

  • Vinny S.
    04/29/2019 00:08

    So that's why she's fighting for jussie lol

  • Jairo A.
    04/28/2019 23:41

    ¿...?

  • Iris T.
    04/28/2019 19:57

    Very good actress

  • Alexis S.
    04/28/2019 15:34

    You're amazing and a blessing to watch. 🙏🏾

  • Lana B.
    04/28/2019 04:37

    Bby you so fine 😍🤤

  • Carmen B.
    04/26/2019 15:38

    Wow! I admire her and how true

  • Aryam Z.
    04/25/2019 16:29

    God bless you soul. Thanks I had more then 4 trauma in my life started battling at 40 im 48.

  • جمال ج.
    04/10/2019 15:42

    Gfgru Noreen Edgerton stretched gxdfbhuvfrj

  • Peter J.
    04/09/2019 17:34

    You were on a show with a fraud.

  • Art P.
    04/09/2019 02:59

    Loved this movie so much

  • Yernar S.
    04/06/2019 18:09

    What a stylish dude)

  • Didine D.
    04/06/2019 10:46

    WOW!!! She's really amazing!!! Excellent issue to tackle.

  • Brut
    04/05/2019 20:27

    Hip hop artist Kid Cudi is also a mental health advocate:

  • Richard E.
    04/05/2019 19:37

    Denzel Washington , movie . The Fallen , some things you werent ment to know.. I got time on my side.

  • Richard E.
    04/05/2019 18:53

    what i really hate is why if your mentally ill it illegal for gun ownership. Thats just pure silly.

  • Tracy S.
    04/05/2019 12:54

    Thank you Miss Henson, our people need to hear that. God bless you. 👍😊💗