Teachers Create The #ArmMeWith Movement
Florida lawmakers just passed legislation that would allow more teachers to arm themselves at school. But these teachers have a pretty good idea of what they want to be armed with in their classrooms — and it isn't guns.
05/02/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 9:10 AM
17 comments
Rory Y.05/04/2019 14:06
Guns are the only solution
Ashutosh A.05/03/2019 14:02
Wow classroom is firing practice ground
Michael C.05/03/2019 10:09
Maybe it’s time to retire to Madrid, Spain. facebook.com/retiretomadrid
Chris J.05/03/2019 06:44
Fools
Terral H.05/03/2019 06:10
So glad I live in Canada!
Tiffany H.05/03/2019 05:39
Fact is, killers and criminals dont care about laws. They will find a gun regardless. Banning guns will only drive up the black market. Has history not taught anyone this yet?
Bonnie A.05/03/2019 02:22
The. Stop being a socialist teaching odor
Michele V.05/03/2019 01:29
I am sadly awaiting this law,avoiding all Common sense and facts,to be enacted And to hear,unsurprisingly, of the first Accidental shootings.
Cheryl C.05/03/2019 00:18
Yet another reason for me to never spend another tourism dollar in Florida.
Lynda L.05/02/2019 23:22
Yes, Trump and NRA.... the way to stop school shootings is to arm teachers with more guns..... Wake up America! This Administration will do ANYTHING for money!!! This is beyond disgraceful! Why not just let the White Nationalists and Supremacists have even more free rein.... Trump assures us they’re nice people and no problem..... And bullying and spewing hatred and vitriol are just fine... Except that they ARE a problem.... in schools and in places of worship.... on our streets.... Shame on us for allowing this.....
Derek E.05/02/2019 21:30
What ignorance.
Bobby B.05/02/2019 20:04
How long until a violent teacher smokes their class? I’m joking. I’m actually for arming teachers. Think about how much respect they will gain at school board meetings when the teachers union shows up 500 strong all armed to the teeth. There won’t be anybody buying their kindergarten class crayons out of their own bank account after that meeting. Talk about a guaranteed way to get equitable funding and fair wages.
JM B.05/02/2019 19:47
NICE COUNTRY SOLUTION MORE ARMS!!!
Michele V.05/02/2019 19:23
Dylan T.05/02/2019 19:04
Seems like every school shooter used a gun.
Kathleen S.05/02/2019 17:53
Guns don't kill people .. people who want to kill people kill people ... with or without guns.
Nick D.05/02/2019 16:54
non gun owner... stop breaking in or ill call the police, please stop, im on the phone.... i warned you, they are on their... way.... did you not hear me? gun owner... stop breaking in, i am armed... click, slide racking.... running footsteps getting fainter... want to be a victim, then feel free not ti purchase, own a firearm. by the time police show, the crime has happened. criminals don't care about words or resources available.