Tegu lizards are invading the American South

Often kept as pets, these huge exotic lizards are now invading the American South...

05/28/2020 6:58 AM
4 comments

  • Carlo G.
    39 minutes

    First there was the "bold & beautiful", then "the young & restless" now we can follow the on going story of the "thick & stupid"!!

  • Malcolm P.
    an hour

    Americans love funding the cruel and illegal live animal smuggling trade so they can have exotic pets then they wonder why they have exotic pests.

  • Oliver J.
    an hour

    Good luck with getting stupid humans on making them realize its a long term dedication to their pets and not dumping them wherever they can....

  • Taufik A.
    an hour

    this is sad, but the clip of man being jumped was too funny I couldn't help but laughing