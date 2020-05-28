back
Tegu lizards are invading the American South
Often kept as pets, these huge exotic lizards are now invading the American South...
05/28/2020 6:58 AM
- New
And even more
- 3:03
Tegu lizards are invading the American South
- 9:14
Starlink: Light pollution from SpaceX satellites
- 3:27
The Golden lion tamarin, a successful conservation program
- 3:34
Björk's lifelong fight against climate change
- 2:19
Beloved by Instagrammers, this lake is full of toxic waste
- 2:11
3 techniques to find your way in the woods
4 comments
Carlo G.39 minutes
First there was the "bold & beautiful", then "the young & restless" now we can follow the on going story of the "thick & stupid"!!
Malcolm P.an hour
Americans love funding the cruel and illegal live animal smuggling trade so they can have exotic pets then they wonder why they have exotic pests.
Oliver J.an hour
Good luck with getting stupid humans on making them realize its a long term dedication to their pets and not dumping them wherever they can....
Taufik A.an hour
this is sad, but the clip of man being jumped was too funny I couldn't help but laughing