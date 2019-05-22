back

Thailand: elephant calf "Dumbo" has just died

He was forced to do tricks, to "play" instruments, to "dance" to music for tourists at a zoo in Thailand... Despite efforts to save him, the elephant calf "Dumbo" has just died.

05/22/2019 5:39 PM
179 comments

  • Nootan O.
    11/05/2019 13:24

    HEARTBREAKING.

  • Karuppu S.
    06/05/2019 13:54

    V people don't encourage animal performance.. Which is not born for it...

  • Lihin F.
    06/01/2019 00:06

    P

  • Job G.
    05/31/2019 23:11

    Animals were so great without human..

  • Job G.
    05/31/2019 23:10

    There were no zoo if it weren't for human. Human enjoy watching it, they don't even know how hard to animals..

  • Sonia T.
    05/31/2019 21:28

    They have to pay in the jail

  • Friederike K.
    05/31/2019 18:15

    Solche sogenannte Tierheime ( Tierquäler Stätten ) sollten verboten werden .Keine Achtung vor dem Tier .Grausame Praktiken sind an der Tagesordnung .Ich hoffe , sie kriegen ihre gerechte Strafe .

  • Chitra D.
    05/31/2019 18:00

    Dis ppl dnt deserve to b called human....selfish, cruel..😪

  • Ashika G.
    05/31/2019 17:43

    now this is so horrible ya

  • Ricardo Z.
    05/31/2019 17:09

    This is torturing. So sad. What has happened to this Buddhist country? What has Buddhism taught them? Rip, Amen.

  • Vandan V.
    05/31/2019 15:55

    Sad.

  • Jean C.
    05/31/2019 13:50

    Boycotter ce pays

  • Ulz Y.
    05/31/2019 08:32

    If I'm the elephant I will kick to those forcing me some tricks.. 😭😭

  • Miguel L.
    05/31/2019 04:29

    😭😭😭😭😭

  • Carlos A.
    05/31/2019 03:11

    Hdrp

  • Rogéliojuan L.
    05/31/2019 01:58

    At least he's not suffering anymore and he's at peace.💔

  • Azucar O.
    05/31/2019 00:50

    Pobrecito tanta crueldad flakitos

  • Vivian M.
    05/30/2019 23:53

    I love elephants

  • Vivian M.
    05/30/2019 23:53

    I am so upset

  • Rosa V.
    05/30/2019 23:41

    Turistas rechacen estos tristes y falsos espectáculo a como la corrida de todos en España