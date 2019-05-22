back
Thailand: elephant calf "Dumbo" has just died
He was forced to do tricks, to "play" instruments, to "dance" to music for tourists at a zoo in Thailand... Despite efforts to save him, the elephant calf "Dumbo" has just died.
05/22/2019 5:39 PM
- 141.6k
- 1.8k
- 208
179 comments
Nootan O.11/05/2019 13:24
HEARTBREAKING.
Karuppu S.06/05/2019 13:54
V people don't encourage animal performance.. Which is not born for it...
Lihin F.06/01/2019 00:06
P
Job G.05/31/2019 23:11
Animals were so great without human..
Job G.05/31/2019 23:10
There were no zoo if it weren't for human. Human enjoy watching it, they don't even know how hard to animals..
Sonia T.05/31/2019 21:28
They have to pay in the jail
Friederike K.05/31/2019 18:15
Solche sogenannte Tierheime ( Tierquäler Stätten ) sollten verboten werden .Keine Achtung vor dem Tier .Grausame Praktiken sind an der Tagesordnung .Ich hoffe , sie kriegen ihre gerechte Strafe .
Chitra D.05/31/2019 18:00
Dis ppl dnt deserve to b called human....selfish, cruel..😪
Ashika G.05/31/2019 17:43
now this is so horrible ya
Ricardo Z.05/31/2019 17:09
This is torturing. So sad. What has happened to this Buddhist country? What has Buddhism taught them? Rip, Amen.
Vandan V.05/31/2019 15:55
Sad.
Jean C.05/31/2019 13:50
Boycotter ce pays
Ulz Y.05/31/2019 08:32
If I'm the elephant I will kick to those forcing me some tricks.. 😭😭
Miguel L.05/31/2019 04:29
😭😭😭😭😭
Carlos A.05/31/2019 03:11
Hdrp
Rogéliojuan L.05/31/2019 01:58
At least he's not suffering anymore and he's at peace.💔
Azucar O.05/31/2019 00:50
Pobrecito tanta crueldad flakitos
Vivian M.05/30/2019 23:53
I love elephants
Vivian M.05/30/2019 23:53
I am so upset
Rosa V.05/30/2019 23:41
Turistas rechacen estos tristes y falsos espectáculo a como la corrida de todos en España