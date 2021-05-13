back
The 2021 Israel-Palestine Conflict, Explained
The Israel-Palestine crisis is at its worst in 7 years. Here’s what you need to know about the recent developments...
05/13/2021 11:27 AM
And even more
- 5:13
4 choses que l'intelligence artificielle dit des discours d'Emmanuel Macron
- 4:47
Comment la situation s'est embrasée entre Israéliens et Palestiniens
- 5:07
Les bons mots pour définir les violences sexistes et sexuelles
- 3:28
Contre les viols, elle invente un préservatif féminin avec des dents
- 6:55
Françaises et musulmanes : conversation entre Sofia et Faïza
- 5:14
L'histoire de Putzi, le plus proche confident d'Hitler
653 comments
Munzir A.an hour
Incomplete narrative shown here
Soham M.an hour
Yeah fight on !!!
ঋষি র.an hour
Just imagine 200+ rocket attacks on ...what will India do..?!..sit back and enjoy..?!...if this rockets are launched in London Britain may started World war 3 by now...!...it is true war is not a solution and it will only increase the number of deaths of innocent people bt peace should come from both side....if Israel let their guard down they will not exist...Muslims want all Jews to be killed and Israel to destroy...just see how Muslims are commenting in social media, they are supporting hamas and want them to kill all the Jews..a religion is being used to manipulate the large section of people where innocent life dies..!..sad !
Andreas W.an hour
For me It doesn't seems to be a fight between religion or even ethnicity. It is political war.
Aanup A.2 hours
bol ye bhi scam hai
Himangkhu B.2 hours
🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳
Safya A.2 hours
How peaceful of U.S to condemn the attacks on Israel while totally disregarding the attacks on Palestine🇵🇸.. Wow👏👏 This is just pure evil and it's direct.
Saud W.2 hours
Israeli state Jews are biggest terrorist organization with no action from U.N.O.
Shahmeer L.3 hours
This is perfect time to finish Israel 🇮🇱 All their supporters are weak and have pandemic that is killing them ... eat Israel
Eleazer G.4 hours
Terrorists deserve such action to be eradicated, well done and congratulations to Israel government
Lakhan B.4 hours
See this accordingly
Ananta K.4 hours
Can someone make SIMILAR VIDEOS ON KASHMIRI PANDITS
Usman L.4 hours
First indian outlet speaking truth with some minor touch ups Brute india. Appreciated
Aishwarya H.5 hours
Like Pandemic wasn't enough for this world...
Hayman A.5 hours
7 years Israel killing people of Palestine.. America tells all lies..
Ãl F.5 hours
.Conflicts.!?.Again you are twisting the facts. Where is the international community to see what the israelites have done in Gaza. All of them have turned themselves blinds, meanwhile if it had happened to oil countries, NATO would have been moving to save oil as a humanity keeper.Israel is a terrorist country
Ãl F.5 hours
.Where is the humanity of . international community . It's a crime of ethnic cleansing committed by Israel . There is no compare between handmade weapons of Gaza and the Israeli arsenal of weapons supported by US . All in all it's a crime of war covered by shameful media
Ãl F.5 hours
.When Israel attacks innocent citizens, it is considered their right.....when Palestinians react, they are labelled militants. What hypocrisy! I wonder how Christians would respond if Israel were to target them instead of the Muslims? Would you still adopt the same rhetoric?!! Shame on you!
Ãl F.5 hours
.Such a shameful media calling palastinian millitants. Dont you see zionest are massacuring childern, women and innocent people. We can't expect anything geniune from biased media.
Ãl F.5 hours
.The Palestinian issue is not only a political issue, it is a humanitarian issue ... Displacement, killing and destruction are crimes against humanity.