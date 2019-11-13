The 4 Most Bike-Friendly Cities

More fun places and ways to ride

1.Utrecht, Netherlands

In this Dutch city of around 350,000, roughly 40% of daily journeys are made by bike in agreement with the Netherlands Institute for Transport Policy Analysis. Local authorities have built the largest bike parking garage in the world.

2.Copenhagen, Denmark

More than half the locals cycle to work or school based on information in line with Cycling Embassy of Denmark. The risk of having a cycle accident has been reduced by 23% since 2006. Long distance commuters can also bike to and from Copenhagen on specially equipped superhighways.

Seville, Spain

From 2006 to 2011, Seville experienced a rapid growth in urban cycling, to alleviate the city’s 4 daily rush hours. Seville now has 75 miles of cycle lanes according to andalucia.com

Montreal, Canada

It's one of North America's most bike-friendly cities, with 485 miles of dedicated bikeways based on data from Copenhagenizeindex. In 2009, the city’s bike share system, BIXI, became a world leader, and the program was later rolled out in Paris, London, Chicago and New York.

Paris has steadily increased its network of bicycle paths since the late 1990s. As of 2015 there is 700 km (430 mi) of cycling routes in Paris, including bike paths and bus lanes that had been widened for use by bike riders. Cycling in London is a popular mode of transport and leisure activity within the capital city of the United Kingdom. The City of Chicago has achieved this goal by investing in bicycling infrastructure and promoting education, awareness and advocacy. Cycling in New York City is associated with mixed cycling conditions that include dense urban proximities, relatively flat terrain, congested roadways with "stop-and-go" traffic, and streets with heavy pedestrian activity. On the other hand, Mumbai is one of the worst cities to cycle. Cyclists have to deal with traffic congestion, bad driving habits and air pollution.

Brut.