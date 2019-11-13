The 4 Most Bike-Friendly Cities
One North American city inspired bike share programs around the world. But it’s not the only city making the roads safer for cyclists. 🚴
More fun places and ways to ride
1.Utrecht, Netherlands
In this Dutch city of around 350,000, roughly 40% of daily journeys are made by bike in agreement with the Netherlands Institute for Transport Policy Analysis. Local authorities have built the largest bike parking garage in the world.
2.Copenhagen, Denmark
More than half the locals cycle to work or school based on information in line with Cycling Embassy of Denmark. The risk of having a cycle accident has been reduced by 23% since 2006. Long distance commuters can also bike to and from Copenhagen on specially equipped superhighways.
- Seville, Spain
From 2006 to 2011, Seville experienced a rapid growth in urban cycling, to alleviate the city’s 4 daily rush hours. Seville now has 75 miles of cycle lanes according to andalucia.com
- Montreal, Canada
It's one of North America's most bike-friendly cities, with 485 miles of dedicated bikeways based on data from Copenhagenizeindex. In 2009, the city’s bike share system, BIXI, became a world leader, and the program was later rolled out in Paris, London, Chicago and New York.
Paris has steadily increased its network of bicycle paths since the late 1990s. As of 2015 there is 700 km (430 mi) of cycling routes in Paris, including bike paths and bus lanes that had been widened for use by bike riders. Cycling in London is a popular mode of transport and leisure activity within the capital city of the United Kingdom. The City of Chicago has achieved this goal by investing in bicycling infrastructure and promoting education, awareness and advocacy. Cycling in New York City is associated with mixed cycling conditions that include dense urban proximities, relatively flat terrain, congested roadways with "stop-and-go" traffic, and streets with heavy pedestrian activity. On the other hand, Mumbai is one of the worst cities to cycle. Cyclists have to deal with traffic congestion, bad driving habits and air pollution.
10 comments
Eiksdert O.11/26/2019 16:25
sna all
Rodolfo T.11/26/2019 07:17
Maybe someday or later our govt will joint this thinking
Ulises C.11/26/2019 06:20
Donald D.11/26/2019 03:31
Portland had a bike "exchange" program. It lasted 3 months and all of the bikes were stolen. Probably for scrap metal for meth.
Khadam H.11/26/2019 03:22
Nice
Rose Q.11/25/2019 19:08
The island of La Digue in the Seychelles island is mostly bikes.
Brut11/25/2019 14:25
Hasan K.11/24/2019 19:30
🚴♀️🚴♂️
Steve P.11/24/2019 18:55
Netherlands gas prices are $6.50 a gallon ... Denmark is a little over $6.00 a gallon ... Nederlands personal tax is 38% with 100% tax on Automobile purchases ... Denmark's personal tax ranges from 38% to 60% ... Denmark also has a 100% tax on automobile purchases ... Americans taxes go to the DOT for roads and bridges ... These other countries don't try to lower their taxes ... They tell you to GO RIDE A BIKE!
Ma L.11/24/2019 13:33
Es lo que haríamos para salvar el mundo