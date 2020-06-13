back

The acanthaster, a coral-eating seafish

They are huge, and they are one of the greatest threats to corals. In New Caledonia, Brut nature followed scientists who intervene in areas infested with crown-of-thorns starfish.

06/13/2020 9:01 AM
  • 27.4k
  • 5

5 comments

  • Kevin O.
    2 days

    Maybe the Chinese can eat them

  • Yash V.
    3 days

    Holy 😮

  • Francisco A.
    3 days

    stupid people who think they are so magnanimous that they think they can correct nature

  • Anthony W.
    3 days

    Fuck off...black lives matter more🙄🤔😂😅

  • Stephane R.
    3 days

    People should stop eating the Giant Triton as it's the only predator to crown of thrones🐚