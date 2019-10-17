back
The Amazon Smoke Cloud Compared to Global Regions
Massive fires have caused a huge cloud of smoke to form above the Amazon. Here’s a size comparison to other regions of the world.
08/23/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 10:20 AM
33 comments
John J.10/17/2019 04:03
Slick how they pulled away enough to make the cloud make it from the Atlantic to halfway through Canada
Javier L.10/14/2019 12:11
Si el aire se contamina todo se acaba.
Max G.10/12/2019 00:19
Lamentable
Nando P.10/09/2019 14:33
🤔
Claudia E.10/09/2019 03:27
🤦🏻♀️
Charo V.10/09/2019 01:12
... they are killing the planet! ...to make business! 🤬🤬
Omar R.10/09/2019 00:30
Fire smoke from trees is not hazardous for nature, the CO2 is reabsorbed by other forests around that one...
Rodney B.10/08/2019 09:25
Been burning since SEPT 1989 or even before that. Over 30 years now.
Fuatai S.10/05/2019 02:45
Jesus is near I love you people of the world❤❤
Joey B.10/01/2019 22:27
Going mars type planets 😂
Angel E.09/24/2019 01:44
este fue del video que te hable
Doris A.09/20/2019 00:29
Way
Luis R.09/17/2019 13:49
Fake !
Yamilex R.08/28/2019 12:36
dead
Marilyn M.08/28/2019 00:41
Waoo
Alondra H.08/27/2019 15:16
Noelia Quiñones
Corey B.08/27/2019 13:48
They should show the fires in Africa too . but we'll ignore that.combined fires are burning most of the ancient forests around the world including Siberia and Alaska
Ayoub H.08/24/2019 15:08
"trust me you get what you give"
Steven M.08/24/2019 13:44
These Brazilian people are f****** retarded they'd rather burn down the rainforest and kills thousands of species of plants and animals to provide farmland and say they can't afford to put out the fire. These people don't deserve to run their own country
Kim K.08/24/2019 01:12
Sad , money for a Church stain glass but not Nature (Mother Earth)