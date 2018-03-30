back
The amazonian forest is endangered
A silent threat is hanging over the Amazon rainforest...
03/30/2018 10:21 AM
- 14.7k
- 165
- 8
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
8 comments
Ilija D.03/30/2018 19:31
Cutting down a tree that absorbs co2, provides oxygen, for furniture. Simply stupid.
Mark M.03/30/2018 19:26
They do not see the real wealth they have and will continue until it kills them and changes the face of the planet
Hasan A.03/30/2018 17:44
As a responsible citizen of the society, we all have some responsibility to Save the Planet, it does not matter what we do or how small is our position in the society. We must act to prove we are responsible. . https://www.facebook.com/SaveThePlanetIntl/
Susan I.03/30/2018 17:13
The greed...
Powah C.03/30/2018 11:25
Machang Yu
Steve G.03/30/2018 10:53
They won't understand the consequences of what they're doing till there are no more trees left.
Jo R.03/30/2018 10:51
Why cant they make a stem cell for this?
David H.03/30/2018 10:33
If you think the economy is more important than the environment, try holding your breath while counting your money..... Professor Guy McPherson,