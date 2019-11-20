back

The annual spawning of the Great Barrier Reef was a success

Corals too have a sex life. And the good news is the first night of the 2019 spawning was particularly prolific. 😏

11/20/2019 4:54 PM
  • David L.
    11/28/2019 20:45

    Awesome if not amazing

  • Mohamad A.
    11/28/2019 04:08

    For an ecosystem weakened by global warming should change to by human haha

  • T V.
    11/27/2019 06:06

    I hope we can keep our stuff clean so they can reproduce succesfully. The corals around aruba too

  • Dominique H.
    11/26/2019 19:26

    Y a de ces partouzes sous l eau ....!!!

  • Alicia P.
    11/25/2019 23:04

    Que maravilla!

  • Lilian G.
    11/24/2019 09:25

    Very very good news indeed. 😄😄😄😄😄

  • Adel C.
    11/24/2019 08:02

    More corals🛥🚣‍♀️🚣‍♂️

  • Leticia F.
    11/24/2019 00:50

    AMAZING

  • Mikey M.
    11/24/2019 00:28

    Could be in panic mode and could be bad sign. Hopefully good

  • Shiekh K.
    11/23/2019 22:42

    Pobaly cause by global climate change/warming.fresh water and food gonna scarce for human population consumption in comin decades😪

  • Suzan M.
    11/22/2019 16:51

    سبحان الله

  • Brian G.
    11/22/2019 04:28

    Y u think the sea is so salty? The corals are getting naughty

  • Ivan K.
    11/21/2019 20:14

    the eggs can live in humans body?

  • Maximo S.
    11/21/2019 16:59

    Every day learning about our planet, very interesting that information. The temperature is important, corals born betwent 27 to 28 degrades.

  • Ayesha S.
    11/21/2019 14:50

    Truly Remarkable..

  • Martin L.
    11/21/2019 04:36

    Coral porn !

  • Zainab A.
    11/21/2019 04:06

    😍

  • Laura L.
    11/20/2019 17:41

    On your 40th birthday . magic

  • Santiago M.
    11/20/2019 17:29

    Wonderful

  • Ramesh D.
    11/20/2019 17:26

    Corals important spicies in marine ecosystem...