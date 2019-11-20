back
The annual spawning of the Great Barrier Reef was a success
Corals too have a sex life. And the good news is the first night of the 2019 spawning was particularly prolific. 😏
11/20/2019 4:54 PM
21 comments
David L.11/28/2019 20:45
Awesome if not amazing
Mohamad A.11/28/2019 04:08
For an ecosystem weakened by global warming should change to by human haha
T V.11/27/2019 06:06
I hope we can keep our stuff clean so they can reproduce succesfully. The corals around aruba too
Dominique H.11/26/2019 19:26
Y a de ces partouzes sous l eau ....!!!
Alicia P.11/25/2019 23:04
Que maravilla!
Lilian G.11/24/2019 09:25
Very very good news indeed. 😄😄😄😄😄
Adel C.11/24/2019 08:02
More corals🛥🚣♀️🚣♂️
Leticia F.11/24/2019 00:50
AMAZING
Mikey M.11/24/2019 00:28
Could be in panic mode and could be bad sign. Hopefully good
Shiekh K.11/23/2019 22:42
Pobaly cause by global climate change/warming.fresh water and food gonna scarce for human population consumption in comin decades😪
Suzan M.11/22/2019 16:51
سبحان الله
Brian G.11/22/2019 04:28
Y u think the sea is so salty? The corals are getting naughty
Ivan K.11/21/2019 20:14
the eggs can live in humans body?
Maximo S.11/21/2019 16:59
Every day learning about our planet, very interesting that information. The temperature is important, corals born betwent 27 to 28 degrades.
Ayesha S.11/21/2019 14:50
Truly Remarkable..
Martin L.11/21/2019 04:36
Coral porn !
Zainab A.11/21/2019 04:06
😍
Laura L.11/20/2019 17:41
On your 40th birthday . magic
Santiago M.11/20/2019 17:29
Wonderful
Ramesh D.11/20/2019 17:26
Corals important spicies in marine ecosystem...