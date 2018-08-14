back
The avocado's environmental impact
The avocado craze has reached Mexican drug cartels.
08/14/2018 10:34 AM
- 1.8m
- 7.8k
- 307
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
177 comments
Flynn N.09/15/2019 08:06
so avocados are bad for the environment?
Michael G.08/24/2019 13:44
The only way to truly save the planet from destruction is by demanding a Resource Based Economy. Don't believe me? I'll prove it to you. Watch the Access Abundance For All documentary, & you'll see what I mean. When people see the truth, they'll usually do the right thing, which is also very easy to do, simply share the film - constantly: https://youtu.be/5L6GA7LbyvE Be part of the solution. And don't forget to visit: https://AccessAbundanceForAll.com :)
Rachel J.08/18/2019 05:32
I thought this was Pablo Escobar
Tiffany F.08/16/2019 20:52
EVERYONE!!! STOP BUYING AVOCADOS!!!!! NOW!!!!!.............Really🤔?
Justin G.08/03/2019 20:26
I really don't think drug cartels really care about the environmental impacts. If you have no idea what time talking about. https://www.brownpoliticalreview.org/2018/04/blood-avocados-cracking-cartels/
Elisabet B.08/03/2019 20:04
“Only when the last tree has been cut down, the last fish been caught, and the last stream poisoned, will we realize we cann
Obando B.05/09/2019 19:45
Costa Rica has the best ever!! Bigger and juicier yummy 😋
Hank J.05/05/2019 06:46
I don't even like this thing
Juan M.05/04/2019 08:43
Chilean avocados are 1000xs better
Samira F.05/04/2019 03:31
That should keep it's politicians in clover
Joey Z.05/04/2019 01:13
The Philippines has a lot of it too.
Lori A.05/04/2019 00:01
Shared
Geoffrey F.05/03/2019 21:28
I can do with out this expensive fruit. 60% on sale in Spanish supermarkets are either stone hard or showing signs of decay when cut. What a waste of Natural Jungle, Farming, Transport and Selling. I saw a similar situation described on Jungle clearance in South America to introduce a new sort of cash crop “ hearts of Palms “ which apparently are becoming popular in USA. From memory these Palm Hearts are a main ingredient in a Waldorf Salad.
Ray K.05/03/2019 21:04
and dont forget the drug lords have moved into this industry, Avocados industry is doing as much damage to the environment as mining in Brazil and Beef in Venezuela
Stephanie M.05/03/2019 20:35
As much as I absolutely love avocados and I will stop buying them to see if it helps stop all this save some lives save the forest help others share in my thoughts
Steven N.05/03/2019 19:25
I can live without them
Travis S.05/03/2019 18:37
Well go get F ed. I like Avacados . If you want to make an omelette you have to break a few eggs
Charlie S.05/03/2019 17:16
At least the trees recycle oxygen & if tree ripened is exclent the fruits
Charlie S.05/03/2019 17:09
The next avocado crase 400 kilos of coke uncovered at southern border .new white avocado seeds. 18 wheeler of avocadas going to U.S. mkt.
Niko S.05/03/2019 14:54
Capitalism kills