back

The aye aye is on the brink of extinction

It's the world's largest nocturnal animal. And some say it's a bad omen. Meet the aye aye. 😳

04/11/2018 10:11 AM
  • 102.4k
  • 15

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

12 comments

  • Leilani R.
    07/30/2018 06:20

    I hate that people do things to certain animals just because of superstition. To the animals, you're just hurting them for an unknown reason.

  • Albéric d.
    07/25/2018 05:48

    une sorte de microseb mutant

  • Maxie B.
    04/12/2018 20:23

    I love it those eyes fascinating ❤️🙏👍

  • Charles S.
    04/12/2018 10:12

    Sloth bat

  • Morri F.
    04/12/2018 08:22

    could we please stop harming everything that doesn't look the way we want it to?

  • Plumita I.
    04/12/2018 05:07

    Son hermosos e inteligentes.

  • Zikra A.
    04/12/2018 02:04

    😭😭😭

  • Ana S.
    04/11/2018 18:43

    Look look 👀 ☺️

  • Chandan T.
    04/11/2018 13:38

    Honestly it does look a lot creepy and nightmarish, it doesn't mean we have kill it.

  • Vince D.
    04/11/2018 12:09

    waarom moeten mensen overal op jagen wat ze niet kennen of leuk vinden?

  • Stephen B.
    04/11/2018 10:59

    It looks almost related to the lemur

  • Darrek C.
    04/11/2018 10:25

    Making decisions based on fear is almost always a bad idea