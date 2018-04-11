back
The aye aye is on the brink of extinction
It's the world's largest nocturnal animal. And some say it's a bad omen. Meet the aye aye. 😳
04/11/2018 10:11 AM
- 102.4k
- 99
- 15
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
12 comments
Leilani R.07/30/2018 06:20
I hate that people do things to certain animals just because of superstition. To the animals, you're just hurting them for an unknown reason.
Albéric d.07/25/2018 05:48
une sorte de microseb mutant
Maxie B.04/12/2018 20:23
I love it those eyes fascinating ❤️🙏👍
Charles S.04/12/2018 10:12
Sloth bat
Morri F.04/12/2018 08:22
could we please stop harming everything that doesn't look the way we want it to?
Plumita I.04/12/2018 05:07
Son hermosos e inteligentes.
Zikra A.04/12/2018 02:04
😭😭😭
Ana S.04/11/2018 18:43
Look look 👀 ☺️
Chandan T.04/11/2018 13:38
Honestly it does look a lot creepy and nightmarish, it doesn't mean we have kill it.
Vince D.04/11/2018 12:09
waarom moeten mensen overal op jagen wat ze niet kennen of leuk vinden?
Stephen B.04/11/2018 10:59
It looks almost related to the lemur
Darrek C.04/11/2018 10:25
Making decisions based on fear is almost always a bad idea