The Bay of fires was named the world's hottest destination for 2009

Tasmania's orange rocks and crystal clear water... 🔥Here's the Bay of fires 🔥

06/23/2018 6:41 AM
Earth

12 comments

  • Rachel M.
    06/30/2018 02:07

    you should go see some cool rocks

  • Brenda B.
    06/30/2018 01:52

    sica kitaa.

  • Usha G.
    06/29/2018 01:38

    Beautiful!.

  • Flemming M.
    06/28/2018 14:32

    We were there in March 2017 absolute beautiful!

  • Muhammed J.
    06/26/2018 12:27

    Wanderful

  • Lucie R.
    06/24/2018 15:25

    First stop of our Tassie tour, almost a year and a half ago!!!

  • Jamie F.
    06/24/2018 09:26

    William McNaughtan

  • Saleem S.
    06/24/2018 08:10

    SubhanAllah

  • Tom C.
    06/24/2018 00:22

    e

  • 박태준
    06/23/2018 21:44

    Hell ya 🤘🏻👍🏻✌🏻

  • Maisarah Z.
    06/23/2018 08:51

    bro,go here and send us a pic 😋

  • Suraiya A.
    06/23/2018 08:08

    One of my fevourite place !