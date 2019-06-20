back
The big 5 mass extinctions on Earth
Species are going extinct across the planet — but this isn't the first time this has happened. Here are five other mass extinctions. 🌎 (Via Brut nature) 👉 Find more Brut videos at www.brut.media/us and our mobile app apple.co/2V4se1b
06/19/2019 1:57 PMupdated: 08/06/2020 1:43 PM
3 comments
Ashutosh A.06/20/2019 18:46
No need to take tension Humans enjoy
Mel O.06/19/2019 18:32
england is responsible for ALL the miseries on this planet. Humanity, geologically, financially, racially, culturally, educationally, lack of freedom, lack of patriotism,.... and england is the source and cause of ALL of global terrorism. They made the arabs/muslims to become terrorists.
Mel S.06/19/2019 16:19
It's humans!