The bigeye tuna population struggles to recover from overfishing

It's sold in cans or as sashimi, but now bigeye tuna is threatened by years of overfishing.
60 comments
Yasir A.11/30/2018 08:42
Easy ... Stop eating tuna, no body will be fishing tuna. Or they will end up the tuna and you will not find tuna to eat.
Alan S.11/30/2018 04:50
Human desire for more money, and their only care is money.
Francisco G.11/30/2018 02:20
malditos
Alexis Y.11/29/2018 14:17
Thats why china do on the philippines ocean
Venod V.11/29/2018 03:30
kiy asa adami kalia janta bada lav cahte ha
Kale A.11/29/2018 01:34
since this time i am not taking fish
Shah R.11/29/2018 01:19
Humans fucking planet what's new
Carlito D.11/29/2018 01:07
humans are always a treath to nature
Karim D.11/28/2018 21:00
To all people saying "Stop eating them". This would be a solution if the problem was local , but you just can't stop people from eating it since: It won't reach all of them + even if it does you cant force them cuz they have free will. The best way to fix this is to stop the fishing , and create private habitats where a large group of tuna fish can reproduce with no outer interactions. And then take the fish that already reproduced to the to be eaten ( poor fish , but that's how it works , they eat smaller fish too).
Md.Sakaowat H.11/28/2018 20:05
they can follow our Bangladesh. we already have great change in fishing our national fish(hilsha fish). and it works.
Kazi T.11/28/2018 17:50
Nice
Javid I.11/28/2018 17:10
I love tuna
Bruce R.11/28/2018 14:42
Band at least 5 years for fishing plz
Bob S.11/28/2018 13:22
The greed of human
Roy B.11/28/2018 13:01
pls stop fishing specially tuna
Krishan R.11/28/2018 12:50
In future human eating human... Mark my word😡
Bijan G.11/27/2018 23:32
Thereafter, gotta eat the lumps of plastics dumped in ocean. Inhumane.
Jay S.11/27/2018 13:38
Woow never eat tuna again😕😕
John A.11/27/2018 06:05
Every country needs to catch fish in there own and not others or buy from others only local Japanese are illegally fishing world wide
Mukesh P.11/27/2018 05:38
A single species creating trouble to entire world Shameless,moralless, unkind selfish "HOMO SAPIENS "