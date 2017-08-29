back
The biggest case of illegal fishing in the Galapagos
In the Galapagos, the bodies of 6,600 sharks caught in a marine protected zone have been found in a cargo ship. A sad new record.
08/29/2017 5:56 PM
103 comments
David D.09/06/2017 10:16
Should have gotten at least 20 years or more and fined at least 50 million dollars.
Konstancja O.09/03/2017 20:36
Eating fish or any meat or dairy is unsustainable, detrimental to tie environment and unethical.
Janice F.09/03/2017 18:31
They didn't get fined enough or sentenced to enough time! Absolutely disgusting. There is no word in the English language to describe these kind of people.
Georgina H.09/03/2017 14:24
Should have been 1 year for each animal on that boat. Humans are sick
Sue T.09/01/2017 20:51
Ok holiday plans have now changed for next year
Ma R.09/01/2017 09:42
Anna B.08/31/2017 17:50
This is awful. They desrve much longer sentence and the ship should have been sunk. 😠
Jay L.08/31/2017 16:32
The entire crew and owner should have been put to death.
Aubrey C.08/31/2017 15:40
Hugh H.08/31/2017 14:42
Shocking.
Jess M.08/31/2017 11:57
Kilah B.08/31/2017 10:23
ahhh this makes me so fuckin angry
Koda W.08/31/2017 09:23
Whats the world going to do with the over populated Chinese , they will be the end of the world they are killing everything that moves the chinese make me sick very cruel country
Sean G.08/31/2017 09:04
Mark A.08/31/2017 08:32
They should of sunk the ship also
Julia N.08/31/2017 08:09
How awful This is so wrong If the sharks go the oceans will die They are so stupid
Paul T.08/31/2017 08:09
They should be sentenced the same as drug traffickers
Shaun M.08/31/2017 08:06
I would of blew up the ship with all them parasites on it.
Jake M.08/31/2017 07:52
Ching Chong always doing wrong and bad to the others!!!
Paula H.08/31/2017 07:46
chinese again and again and a and again and again