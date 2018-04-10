back
The biggest cave on Earth is higher than a 40-story building
It's so big that it has its own jungle, its own river and its own clouds.
Amanda R.05/05/2019 14:23
I think we should leave it alone for now any maybe later restrictively open it to a few people a year. Our grandkids & great grandkids will probably not have much left by the time we die and maybe they could see this. We shouldn’t be able to use it now. We aren’t advanced enough in zero waste. Our present generations would leave plastic bottles, straws, food waste, urine and fecal matter, etc. Close it to us and maybe open it for future generations who will be deprived of nature due to the previous generations ruining it.
