back

The biodiversity crisis in numbers

From South America to Oceania. The biodiversity crisis spares no country.

05/14/2018 7:11 AM
  • 222.3k
  • 12

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

8 comments

  • Selah N.
    05/16/2018 23:24

    The effects

  • Diane B.
    05/14/2018 20:11

    is japan still pouring ion radiation from the tsunami where the reactor melt down. is it still flowing radiation it so awful

  • Nora N.
    05/14/2018 17:42

    We are killing everything around us how that is not going to effect us

  • Bram D.
    05/14/2018 15:59

    Fuck sakes

  • Irish R.
    05/14/2018 14:59

    Treating the world's oceans like a open sewer is the culprit in a lot of cases. Unfortunately I don't see that changing.

  • Troy D.
    05/14/2018 13:36

    People are destroying nature and the people who can stop it wont. The people who will stop it cant. This world is totally fucked up and i dont want to be around when earth dies because of greed and stupidity. If i cant solve the problem i wont be around to watch shit hit the fan.

  • Lucas M.
    05/14/2018 07:31

    Et il faudrait 99% plus de dans ce monde.

  • Rich H.
    05/14/2018 07:25

    Wake up 🌍