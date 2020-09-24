back
The blackbuck is one of the fastest mammals in the world
This is one of the fastest mammals in the world. Forget the cheetah, meet the blackbuck.
09/24/2020 5:00 PM
24 comments
Santosh B.a day
Found in Nepal also in natural habitat. Not only in India as a wild
Manju S.a day
God creation
Imthy A.2 days
It also has a special relationship with Salman 😜..
Sandra M.3 days
Beautifull!!!!!!!!
Ali A.4 days
Gyan C.4 days
Not only in India. Also found in Nepal.
Amul C.4 days
Solman khan be like: Ohh really
Mohammed F.4 days
still
Abby M.4 days
omg it's Zell from animal crossing
Kuga K.5 days
They're so beautiful! I want their head in my livingroom... NOT! 😡 That's the fucking reason why poachers exist
Hajera M.5 days
Amazing animals
Saurabh S.5 days
world's largest natural reserve for blackbuck is taal chaapar wild life century near my home town😍😍
Kapil V.5 days
Subhendu K.5 days
Still it couldn't escape from Salman khan😅😅
Marina P.5 days
Wow 🤩 beauty of nature love 💕 🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻
Ariel F.5 days
💚
Thiện N.5 days
80kmh for 25km, they run faster than me with my motorcycle 😂
Khalid G.5 days
Nice creatures
Susan P.5 days
Beautiful !!!!
Martin M.5 days
Oh please protect them from stupid people that believes in magic blah blah blah