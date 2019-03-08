back
The bombardier beetle ejects a hot chemical spray
Trapped inside a toad' stomach, this insect is still able to make it out alive. Meet the bombardier beetle. 💪😮
03/08/2019 7:21 AM
this bug goes against evolution it had to be designed all at once to do what it does to have all working parts in order in one moment there are too many things that had to be in place at once that could not have developed through adaptation or time
Martin V.06/28/2019 09:40
The chemical mixture this little guy uses for defense consists of hydrochinone with hydrogen peroxide
