The box jellyfish is one of the most feared animals
These jellyfish are not endangered, their population is actually exploding. The bad news is that it's considered one of the most poisonous creatures on the planet. 😰
06/15/2019 6:23 AM
40 comments
Mark R.08/14/2019 18:04
Are we sure they are not visiting aliens who decided to stay.
Georgina N.07/25/2019 06:19
Amazing
Vådž D.07/15/2019 06:16
It means green sea turtle are decreasing
Colleen P.07/11/2019 18:28
i am sure you can make cancer medicine out of them. if i have almost 200 items on a list i've been keeping.
Sam F.07/11/2019 13:51
Venomous, not poisonous.
Yang Y.07/10/2019 08:15
pag bantay gyud
Katy B.07/06/2019 17:49
My son got stung by one in Hawaii
Walter P.07/06/2019 14:39
Im sure theres an Australian jellyfish that instantly kills u when it looks like u or causes radiation or something stupid
Justinelou S.07/06/2019 13:09
Awww😥😥😥😥
Charlene C.07/06/2019 13:05
eto ung sinasabi ko
Paul D.07/04/2019 13:02
Poisonous or Venomous??.......
Amber J.07/03/2019 08:47
They own the sea... not us. Let nature choose it’s path.. oh wait we humans think we own the sea and are slowly manipulating it to its death 😔
Loreen C.07/02/2019 12:48
Ugh. Things are poisonous if ingested. They are VENOMOUS if it stings you....
Beth O.07/02/2019 02:14
Poison is ingested, venom is injected! Easy way to remember :)
Katy S.06/29/2019 21:53
Are they tasty? If yes.... Jellyfish kabobs, jellyfish gumbo, fried jellyfish, boiled jellyfish, jellyfish nuggets, jellyfish steaks, jellyfish pâté, jellyfish sticks, jellyfish stew......
Janet O.06/29/2019 12:00
🙀
Kim D.06/22/2019 15:04
They have good me. in them enough to put pharmasuticals out of buisness
Ben D.06/19/2019 22:03
I would just like to point out that it isn’t poisonous, it’s VENOMOUS. Poisonous is if you bite it and it kills you, and venomous is when it bits/stings you it kills you.
Akhil G.06/18/2019 18:07
Reminds me of islam/terrorists . . Brainless overpopulated toxic
Ray K.06/18/2019 01:29
The box jellyfish. Then there is another one of the same family. That is maybe the size of a thumbnail that can also make you wish you were dead. There have been a few people who have died from it.