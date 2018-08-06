back
The cassowary, the 3rd largest bird in the world
It lays huge green eggs and has evolved directly from dinosaurs. Meet the cassowary.
08/06/2018 4:13 PM
332 comments
Kathe L.09/24/2019 12:15
WUAAAAO. Extraordinariamente Bellisiimo
Jimmy C.09/23/2019 19:52
Brut por cierto.
Dithin G.09/03/2019 16:01
Far cry 3 ,😊
Nona P.09/03/2019 08:23
Kasuari is Kevin's up! We have kasuari too, in Indonesia 😍😍😍😍
Arnaud B.09/03/2019 05:28
All birds are descendant of dinosaurs !!!!
Kaya S.09/02/2019 23:43
Terrifying
William R.09/02/2019 23:39
BILLYYY
Ahmed A.09/02/2019 21:16
Ooh that is a Cassowary the Most Aggressive Land Bird and Scariest Bird in the world it even matches the ostriches Aggression dispute it's smaller that the ostrich
Jeff F.09/02/2019 19:49
Cool but seriously dangerous! They have killed people. They're known as the world's most dangerous bird.
Theresa W.09/02/2019 19:42
That is one beautiful bird.
Marcelo C.09/02/2019 18:22
Se fazer um híbrido dessa ave com avestruz
Cynthia C.09/02/2019 17:23
I watched him last night on The Dark Crystal💜😉
Renfebron R.09/02/2019 15:09
Modern day Baryonyx or Pterodactyl💚💚💚
Kate R.09/02/2019 14:56
Beautiful.🙏
Khadijah A.09/02/2019 14:11
So beautiful..
Enil A.04/15/2019 15:05
https://www-m.cnn.com/2019/04/14/us/cassowary-bird-kills-florida-man/index.html?r=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F
Michelle R.12/20/2018 01:54
ew wtf is on its head?! 😂at least it’s colorful tho🤷🏼♀️😂
Stephen G.12/20/2018 01:51
Haha just when you thought emus couldn’t get any worse
Manfred S.10/14/2018 18:50
Taste??
Melinda P.10/12/2018 01:47
Amazing! Never heard of it, thanks!⭐️