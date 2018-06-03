back

The "Cleanest Village in Asia"

In Mawlynnong, India, there's absolutely no waste in the streets. 🙌

06/03/2018 10:38 AM
  • 1.6m
  • 45

28 comments

  • Armsky R.
    07/01/2018 02:57

    hope so jammu kashmir will fallow this also

  • Vijay Y.
    06/30/2018 03:44

    Very very beautiful

  • Mary D.
    06/29/2018 04:15

    Get rid of disposable diapers and all of the single serving containers! This would make a real difference without causing disease or costing more money!

  • Sahir R.
    06/29/2018 04:03

    Pehlay Randi k bachay Modi bathroom Tu BNA dai

  • Kazeem S.
    06/25/2018 08:56

    999999998515196 9

  • Ğůđdi D.
    06/15/2018 05:52

    When do the rest of the States learn from them...especially our State..Manipur

  • Nuur M.
    06/13/2018 22:21

    Hello

  • Mobeen S.
    06/13/2018 12:38

    This is great The real life

  • Prabin K.
    06/11/2018 16:25

    That mug is made out of plastic!

  • Zuma A.
    06/11/2018 11:13

    😍

  • Md F.
    06/10/2018 11:16

    Thanks

  • Dipendra S.
    06/10/2018 07:30

    i

  • ÇränKeð Ð.
    06/10/2018 02:05

    Come to nepal's bandipur...how can u say its asia's cleannnnnn village while here is also clean villages .....

  • Martin V.
    06/09/2018 10:47

    peoples got way too busy seeking for money, what for, founders should walk and provide with money to protect natural human habitats

  • Nuur M.
    06/07/2018 21:19

    Hello

  • Nuur M.
    06/07/2018 21:18

    Asia

  • Nuur M.
    06/07/2018 20:37

    Hello

  • Raymond K.
    06/07/2018 05:44

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to visit Mawlynnong village . Brut Nature , please don’t lie .

  • Christa v.
    06/06/2018 21:13

    Owl Rescue Centre

  • Teawhimate M.
    06/06/2018 17:49

    Wrong move ban tourism all together now 😡