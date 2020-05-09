back
The controversy around snake charmers, explained
"The snake is not dancing, it's terrified. All it wants to do is escape" It may be a major draw for tourists around the world, but snake charming remains controversial for its abusive practices.
09/05/2020 8:39 AM
And even more
- 7:22
The controversy around snake charmers, explained
- 3:20
Malawi: NGOs' longstanding fight against poaching in Kasungu National Park
- 2:39
Animal abuse: Marghazar zoo closed for good
- 3:59
Fluker: a whale at death's door in the Mediterranean sea
- 2:17
One Voice's new investigation into mink breeding
- 7:35
A rehabilitation program to save arctic foxes in Norway
82 comments
Andrea P.2 hours
😢😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏🙏😡😡😡😡😡🐝
Zahoor A.20 hours
A very common practice of drinking cow urine in India . Are they educated.
Angie B.a day
Take photos of tourists with no poisonous snakes.. that's 1 better then kill them, cut the venom out or sow their months shut.
Sanju T.a day
I dont understand what basis is considered brutal and what isnt. So called civilized potheads.
Sanju T.a day
Killing chickens aint considered brutal?
Lalit L.a day
Why is he playing flute? Snake cant hear😂😂
Jacob S.a day
Typical liberal sjws
Thierry P.a day
Catch the snakes charmers. Throw them in a pit filled with cobras bare foot and watch them dance. Then skin them alive so they can understand how the snakes feel.
Nipam D.2 days
So! you're gonna pay them? listing this all are okay ...! but people's lives depends on this culture ... Untill we find an alternative for them who are engaged with this profession, stop getting offended ....
Maria M.2 days
😭💔
Joebrendan D.2 days
Why these 1st world countries always had a problem on 3rd world countries. Go mind your own fcking traditions
Leah M.2 days
..awwh cute
Kayleb K.2 days
Why do you always make nonsense remarks! It’s snakes for gods sake! Let people have fun! I don’t see a problem here
Edgar R.2 days
So you mean that the snakes lives are more important than those of the starving Indians?
Rizwan B.2 days
these desi liberals have a special issue with poor peoples they will not let them live I mean there is a whole industry in the western world that produce snake skin products but they will not talk about that
Jose A.2 days
I can go for a plate of BBQ snake right about now.
Hassan B.2 days
Please be sensible. What good is snake to humanity???? Kill them all
Mukesh K.2 days
The government must think an alternative solution from which snake charmers get other livelihood and the animals can be saved.
Diann C.2 days
ANIMALS LIVES MATTER 🐍🐍🐍
Oscar F.2 days
It won’t go anytime soon