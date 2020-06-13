back

The coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish

They are huge, and they are one of the greatest threats to corals. In New Caledonia, Brut nature followed scientists who intervene in areas infested with crown-of-thorns starfish.

06/13/2020 9:01 AM
