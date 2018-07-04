back
The Eden Project has been called the "eighth wonder of the world"
Cornwall, UK, is home to a massive environmental complex (and to England's longest zip line) This is the Eden Project. 🇬🇧
07/04/2018 6:19 PM
- 438.0k
- 1.2k
- 102
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
70 comments
Apzzy A.09/23/2018 05:04
dito ka mag work
Shripad B.07/22/2018 12:38
Very beutiful
Kumud C.07/07/2018 22:16
Very interesting !! time permitting like to see this place on my next visit to U K
Rakibul H.07/07/2018 19:34
mama don’t miss to visit this place
Alex S.07/06/2018 20:45
:O
Di W.07/06/2018 15:22
It’s crappy... plants under plastic with overblown p.r. The clever marketing includes free return for a year (as if you would travel that far, face the crowds & sweltering polythene bubbles a second time having escaped once) but it boosts visitor figures falsely as more local people will use it! Absolutely no comparison to exotic gardens in Tenerife, Madeira & Cape Town. Schmidt, it’s creator, (Now in the House of Lords) is a clever, self serving creep! Save your money. If in Cornwall enjoy the natural wonders!
Luna M.07/06/2018 11:55
similar to that dream of yours
Bex H.07/06/2018 10:22
- i didn’t know about the zip line?! Have to go back ...
Mike W.07/06/2018 09:09
let’s go please
Dan T.07/06/2018 09:01
if i gave you a tenner towards petrol can we go? 😂
Kevin W.07/06/2018 08:47
🤪
Isabella K.07/06/2018 08:21
plants and a zip line! Delightful
Matthew H.07/06/2018 07:35
Only up the road 😊
P D.07/06/2018 02:42
Very cool. :) :) :) xo
Tahno E.07/06/2018 02:39
please
Susan A.07/05/2018 20:56
Would love to see it
La B.07/05/2018 20:48
Or Singapore Botanic Garden...
Erika M.07/05/2018 20:38
wow
Greta O.07/05/2018 20:17
is this where you work? 😍
Sue L.07/05/2018 20:14
It's wonderful. We've been there. You must go.