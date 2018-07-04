back

The Eden Project has been called the "eighth wonder of the world"

Cornwall, UK, is home to a massive environmental complex (and to England's longest zip line) This is the Eden Project. 🇬🇧

07/04/2018 6:19 PM
  • 438.0k
  • 102

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

70 comments

  • Apzzy A.
    09/23/2018 05:04

    dito ka mag work

  • Shripad B.
    07/22/2018 12:38

    Very beutiful

  • Kumud C.
    07/07/2018 22:16

    Very interesting !! time permitting like to see this place on my next visit to U K

  • Rakibul H.
    07/07/2018 19:34

    mama don’t miss to visit this place

  • Alex S.
    07/06/2018 20:45

    :O

  • Di W.
    07/06/2018 15:22

    It’s crappy... plants under plastic with overblown p.r. The clever marketing includes free return for a year (as if you would travel that far, face the crowds & sweltering polythene bubbles a second time having escaped once) but it boosts visitor figures falsely as more local people will use it! Absolutely no comparison to exotic gardens in Tenerife, Madeira & Cape Town. Schmidt, it’s creator, (Now in the House of Lords) is a clever, self serving creep! Save your money. If in Cornwall enjoy the natural wonders!

  • Luna M.
    07/06/2018 11:55

    similar to that dream of yours

  • Bex H.
    07/06/2018 10:22

    - i didn’t know about the zip line?! Have to go back ...

  • Mike W.
    07/06/2018 09:09

    let’s go please

  • Dan T.
    07/06/2018 09:01

    if i gave you a tenner towards petrol can we go? 😂

  • Kevin W.
    07/06/2018 08:47

    🤪

  • Isabella K.
    07/06/2018 08:21

    plants and a zip line! Delightful

  • Matthew H.
    07/06/2018 07:35

    Only up the road 😊

  • P D.
    07/06/2018 02:42

    Very cool. :) :) :) xo

  • Tahno E.
    07/06/2018 02:39

    please

  • Susan A.
    07/05/2018 20:56

    Would love to see it

  • La B.
    07/05/2018 20:48

    Or Singapore Botanic Garden...

  • Erika M.
    07/05/2018 20:38

    wow

  • Greta O.
    07/05/2018 20:17

    is this where you work? 😍

  • Sue L.
    07/05/2018 20:14

    It's wonderful. We've been there. You must go.