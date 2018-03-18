back
The effects of climate change in the world
Nearly 40,000 species could go extinct by 2080. That's if we don't manage to keep global warming below 2°C. According to a recent study made by the WWF.
29 comments
Guillermo V.12/03/2019 05:52
Excelente análisis
James T.11/26/2019 01:41
James Torrente Villegas
Bernard H.07/30/2018 15:33
Global warming will melt snowflakes, Thank God!
Diane F.05/02/2018 18:21
I don’t think it will take that long for even humans to become extinct.
Evan P.03/30/2018 21:32
If a 2 degree increase in temperature was going to cause an extinction level event then nothing would be alive today. Besides Fukushima will kill more wildlife than CO2 ever will. Concentrate on the real problems. Prepare for naturally occurring ones. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geologic_temperature_record
Keith D.03/23/2018 03:06
We are in the midst of the next current mass extinction event
Gary A.03/20/2018 21:44
Bullshit ..
Iain B.03/20/2018 20:54
Watch Cowspiracy on Netflix. You'll soon understand the real reason why so many species will be extinct.
Nathan W.03/20/2018 09:08
2080? No need to worry, I don’t think humans are gonna make it past 2050. The animals will be fine.
Rosy A.03/20/2018 07:59
I believe so! 😬 😬 😢😢😢
Alejandro V.03/20/2018 05:02
Humans worst pest in the world ever
John H.03/20/2018 02:15
You really expect us to believe a study--on nature & climate change--conducted by the World Wrestling Federation? 😒
Andrew B.03/20/2018 00:44
https://youtu.be/WoqIRSZ818M
Karl M.03/19/2018 22:19
Bull shit ween we gonna Grow orange in Canada we Do some thing not before lol
Joseph C.03/19/2018 21:55
Since this was advertised to me, I don't give a shit, if all the plants and animals go extinct and the whole planet dies and I die along with it.
Nathan T.03/19/2018 21:03
I guess we stop driving
Niall L.03/19/2018 20:04
2080 thats okay ill be dead dont care after that good luck.
مخدوم ن.03/19/2018 18:17
Fake the God or Allah never change his nature by the his justice for human kind
John H.03/19/2018 17:17
I couldn't say one way or the other whether what is stated is true or going to happen. But common sense should tell us that something will give at some point. It's sad but true so it comes down to - who wants to throw away their car keys first? Who wants to throw away their phone...or try at self sufficiency...off the grid? A lot of people bang on about this situation we are, or are going to be in but I'm still driving a car and using a phone. So, to all of the environmentalists like myself - who's going to be the first to give these things up?
Joshua H.03/19/2018 16:50
It clearly states, According to a study by the world will life fund". THEY PAID FOR IT. You CC deniers are complete morons. Unreal.