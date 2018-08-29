back
The effects of trophy hunting
Killing animals for fun, displaying dead animal bodies... Here's one of the most controversial activities in the world.
08/29/2018 7:04 AM
331 comments
Joan S.08/30/2019 18:15
Just a reminder of what a murder looks like.
Mike T.06/25/2019 06:33
Firstly I stress I dont hunt, but something bothers me about how incompetently bias this documentary is, to state the obvious, The moment these wild animals are not sought after by trophy hunters & lose their VALUE they will become extinct, if the red deer in Scotland wer'nt such a valuable prize & trophy experience, the Glen would be full of sheep or cattle instead, I'm stunned why these seemingly intelligent people who protest against trophy hunting can't work out the comparison between hunting & conservation it has gone hand in hand for a hundred years its a system that has worked, as soon as the big animals have gone the land will be exploited for minerals & agriculture, it's so sad that people let childish emotions cloud fact & common sense, isn't it obvious that people are being duped, into the devaluation of big game animals & amount that trophy hunting brings into Africa, so that the land can be exploited when the animals have gone isn't this blatantly obvious. This happens all the time in the UK with redundant farmland, it's either explored for housing or industrial parks,
Hemendra B.02/28/2019 18:20
Plz stop kills animals they are not our enemy . We are enemy for him .stop cruel
Kathy K.10/03/2018 22:37
I’m so tired of “trophy hunting conservation”. It’s their excuse to kill. It will continue because countries want the money. The money stays in the pockets of politicians, villagers don’t get it. I thought the ivory trade was banned. Why can’t the sale and buying of that much ivory be tracked? I guess animals can be brought in the U.S. now. Will it end in my lifetime? I’m 66, and plan to live into my 90’s. Either it will end or our photos will be the only evidence. Very, very sad😢😡
Caro C.09/05/2018 23:01
Ni el dinero , ni la avaricia , ni la cobardía de estos cazadores justifica la falta de protección a los animales . Algún día los van a cazar a ellos . Levantar una campaña silenciosa para que hombres con ganas de cazar otros hombres paguen por asesina a los cazadores .
Hanh N.09/05/2018 14:04
Not controversial. Killing for fun is just sadistic.
Bikram R.09/05/2018 12:59
What a S.O.B . A murdering maniac Should be locked up & the key thrown away .😡😤🤬
Pamela T.09/04/2018 21:01
Eve M.09/04/2018 19:46
Masha Kalinina, international trade policy specialist for Humane Society International, says: “For too long, trophy hunters have tried to justify their activity by falsely claiming that their killing helps local economies. As this new report shows, those claims are a sham. In the African countries studied, trophy hunting contributes virtually nothing to local economies or jobs, and is dwarfed in comparison to tourism overall, including eco-safaris reliant on the very animal species whose populations hunters decimate. It’s time to stop pretending that slaughtering big game and posing for morbid selfies by their slain bodies is anything more than killing for kicks.” http://www.hsi.org/news/press_releases/2017/02/hunting-economic-impact-report-020117.html?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F
Kiki A.09/04/2018 01:58
Btw this is bullshit. This is brut vid is written by a whyte person
Kiki A.09/04/2018 01:44
Absolutely nothing traditional or indigenous abt this. They are killers. These white people are continuing colonizing indigenous nature. They are simply killers
Tommy S.09/03/2018 21:46
One of these assholes said this was a cull to help the elephants. I then asked him if that’s what he was doing why did he feel the need to pose with a smile as if he had conquered a giant with his own hands when all he did was fire a bullet into a giant target from a distance. No answer. They want to justify their actions by saying what they are doing is helping the elephants. They are killing for some odd thrill. That’s why he did this. No other reason.
Tudor M.09/03/2018 18:56
By controversial you mean micropenistically stupid.
Jocelyne P.09/03/2018 10:57
Denise B.09/03/2018 06:56
Can anyone explain to me how another human being could even bring themselves to touch someone who “enjoys” slaughtering animals for “pleasure”? What has to happen to your brain/upbringing to think that this is an OK “hobby”? Psychotic morons.
Ofer F.09/03/2018 04:52
Trophy hunting is the kind of sport that the smaller your penis the more passionate you're about
Alexander R.09/03/2018 02:01
Clear it up any ? >>> https://www.huffingtonpost.com/ingrid-newkirk/the-pastime-of-psychopath_b_8084410.html
Ken M.09/03/2018 00:40
These people are sick mentally , who need to be special , want to show people they got some talent . And can kill animal by gun
Kasey B.09/02/2018 23:29
I will never understand how someone could find joy in destroying beautiful life. Its time to evolve and find something else to do for fun. https://www.thoughtco.com/hunting-and-the-environment-127856
Wendy W.09/02/2018 21:36
