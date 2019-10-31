back
The Endurance: a story of survival in Antarctica
He wanted to be the first person to cross Antarctica, but nothing went according to plan. Raging seas, icy water... Survival became the crew’s sole objective. This is the incredible story of a failed expedition.
10/31/2019 10:21 AM
Arkan M.11/29/2019 16:00
😐
Albert M.11/29/2019 01:15
I wish i could watch this movie journey to the west..😊
Mico B.11/28/2019 14:04
Sad all those dog. I can hear their voice crying.
Jen F.11/27/2019 00:01
I feel sorry for the dogs....
Ato Z.11/25/2019 04:50
Shackleton keep his promises to came back to his crew. What a Leader...
Raúl H.11/24/2019 03:43
fueron rescatados por un navio y marinos chilenos... los verdaderos héroes olvidados... piloto pardo....
Ross P.11/22/2019 20:44
Yes, very sad story
Jan M.11/22/2019 09:23
How wish to see people in 2020 to do this but with the same technology from the expedition i meant only radios and walkie talkies no phone
Joko T.11/20/2019 10:54
Wong kok sangar-sangare rakaprah .. kondiang poko'e
Kari L.11/20/2019 05:03
A great story! but the saddest part for me is when they killed dogs,
Shahzad K.11/20/2019 04:39
What a great achevment
Mazhar A.11/20/2019 04:02
Wots name of movie
Carlos I.11/17/2019 21:17
Witwicky
José R.11/17/2019 18:45
The Pardo pilot, was the one who with a humble ship of smaller draft brought them back to the towed container.
Jorge C.11/17/2019 17:14
Why did he killed the dog?...dog helped them through their expedition without even complain...
Jordan D.11/17/2019 03:24
Son Argentinas
Gene G.11/15/2019 06:23
Was also a great read.
Abdul H.11/15/2019 01:43
krna hy adventure
Yopi B.11/14/2019 23:18
Men... to conquer and to collect. Now Men are on top of the food chain and nothing stop them except nature. Waiting for Men ... destroy or save the Earth
Carrie E.11/14/2019 04:27
😎😎😎 Thanks4sharing💝