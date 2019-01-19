back
The environmental impact of paper receipts
Should we switch to digital receipts? This politician in California has just introduced "Skip the slip", a bill trying to do just that.
01/19/2019 11:16 AM
- 227.0k
- 1.5k
- 50
41 comments
Argho D.01/31/2019 15:09
Fucking idiots Americans. Lol.... Everyone trying to be a hero. Makes me laugh 🤣🤣
RJ F.01/31/2019 12:16
Halaaa diba kakasabi ko lang sayo neto nung nakaraan, na madaming sayang na papel sa resibo bat di kaya gawin na isend na lang sa email
Sofyane B.01/31/2019 00:13
We should kill humains to save the nature
Adlane O.01/30/2019 13:05
I love the idea of making the electronic receipts the default and the paper ones by demand👌❤️
Anar M.01/29/2019 16:08
Ali K.01/26/2019 09:31
شوف الدولة بشنو يفكر😁😁😁😁
Sajeel K.01/25/2019 10:04
Junaid Nazir
Owais K.01/24/2019 18:37
But there are so many people who don't carry or have electronic devices laptop/phone or tab etc. So it will be difficult to Check bill and items.
Patrick W.01/24/2019 15:01
Wow, how does emailing a receipt make that much of a carbon footprint??
Iram K.01/23/2019 14:04
Canceling all exams will save tons of trees and water which used to produce those question papers and answer sheets... 🐸
Pamela J.01/23/2019 09:15
Stop using plastic on packaging, on vehicles, car parts, household appliances, pens and felt tip pens,computers,mobile phones etc etc etc I prefer a receipt as proof of purchase and the store want you to show them on exit, need for returns and check against account. If not printed on back I use for notes. and hey many countries have plastic money. I dont always use (plastic) card and there too many other things containing with plastic and tell the countries who are denuding the world of trees,rain forests etc etc etc to stop then we may get somewhere; they will not... That politician should get back to the job he is employed to do by his employers, the tax payers of California, to sort out the mess the country is in, fix the economy, create jobs. Say no if you dont want a receipt but don't deny me my right to have one should I wish.
Jim R.01/22/2019 19:21
Besides saving water, etc.. It also "saves" personal and financial data. Somebody gets rich off it.
Brian M.01/21/2019 12:15
Moving all your sensitive information online is a very bad Idea.
David D.01/20/2019 21:47
Make electronic receipts so they can sell more of your info. And you can receive more electronic phone calls and emails .no thanks
Olinda P.01/20/2019 20:47
CVS has tons of LONG receipts....
Mitch F.01/20/2019 05:36
Cvs is the worst offender
Andrew F.01/20/2019 04:54
Most of that is cvs and Walgreens receipts 🧾
Jai I.01/20/2019 03:10
remember all those years ago when I came up with a plan to do this? And no one would listen? I’d be a millionaire right now..
Philip H.01/20/2019 03:06
Went to CVS 2 days ago. I had 4 prescription items to get the receipt, and I shit you not, was 3 feet long. I needed the first 5 inches of it. This is the same company that now owns AETNA health insurance. let that sink in a moment.
Bree C.01/19/2019 23:37
we have the choice at our major supermarkets here in australia to not get a receipt. We do not get a digital copy but for food i have no issue with that.