back

The EU approved a ban on single-use plastics

Plastic straws, plastic cotton buds, plastic stirrers... These single-use plastic items will be banned in the European Union by 2021.

03/30/2019 7:21 AM
  • 1.2m
  • 109

And even more

  1. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  4. A carbon bomb is ticking in Congo

  5. How to make eco-friendly Christmas decorations

  6. How to choose your Christmas tree

77 comments

  • Haidar H.
    04/22/2019 07:15

    Why not be dealt with immediately by recycling plastic waste? Even though there have been many discoveries about processing plastic waste into alternative fuels.

  • Habtamu H.
    04/19/2019 13:10

    Be part of the solution not the pollution!

  • Abdelouahab K.
    04/19/2019 07:13

    Catastrophe ce plastique

  • Hassan K.
    04/15/2019 08:43

    Lnnjjj1kioio99091521 is currently not 8ioqll

  • Yaneisy N.
    04/12/2019 03:50

    😡

  • Karen R.
    04/11/2019 19:59

    Ban them now

  • Martha C.
    04/11/2019 16:18

    another reason we should stay in the EU

  • Carolyn D.
    04/11/2019 13:54

    Typical the 10/15yr turn around,who’s big profit making idea was it,Now how to put it right.Shows people do not work together,Just claim credit.

  • Damian H.
    04/11/2019 11:40

    We can do this😠👍💪☺️👌

  • Jovany M.
    04/09/2019 00:22

    Belize is banning them April of 2019 😴😴

  • Elaine D.
    04/08/2019 02:47

    Stop the dumping in the first place! Help the countries that do it to change!

  • Elaine D.
    04/08/2019 02:32

    Stop the dumping in the first place! Help the countries that do it to change!

  • Joan E.
    04/08/2019 01:12

    Need to recycle all plastic that can be !

  • Anne R.
    04/07/2019 18:58

    Fedt!

  • Julia M.
    04/07/2019 18:37

    But don't wait until 2021 to stop using them. Start TODAY.

  • Kristina S.
    04/07/2019 06:39

    One question that comes to my mind: Why do we need a law to ban them? Just stop buying them!!! People have the power! Do the right thing now and stop letting „Mommy and Daddy“ (Politics) make the decisions for you.

  • Margo M.
    04/07/2019 03:20

    NYC banning plastic bags

  • Nancy M.
    04/07/2019 02:19

    California is getting it accomplished. I am impressed when we visit our family in San Diego.

  • Alice J.
    04/06/2019 18:23

    Why not now?!!

  • Abdul R.
    04/06/2019 10:14

    very good decision to save natural Environment