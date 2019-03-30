The EU approved a ban on single-use plastics

Plastic straws, plastic cotton buds, plastic stirrers... These single-use plastic items will be banned in the European Union by 2021.
Haidar H.04/22/2019 07:15
Why not be dealt with immediately by recycling plastic waste? Even though there have been many discoveries about processing plastic waste into alternative fuels.
Habtamu H.04/19/2019 13:10
Be part of the solution not the pollution!
Abdelouahab K.04/19/2019 07:13
Catastrophe ce plastique
Hassan K.04/15/2019 08:43
Yaneisy N.04/12/2019 03:50
Karen R.04/11/2019 19:59
Ban them now
Martha C.04/11/2019 16:18
another reason we should stay in the EU
Carolyn D.04/11/2019 13:54
Typical the 10/15yr turn around,who’s big profit making idea was it,Now how to put it right.Shows people do not work together,Just claim credit.
Damian H.04/11/2019 11:40
We can do this😠👍💪☺️👌
Jovany M.04/09/2019 00:22
Belize is banning them April of 2019 😴😴
Elaine D.04/08/2019 02:47
Stop the dumping in the first place! Help the countries that do it to change!
Elaine D.04/08/2019 02:32
Joan E.04/08/2019 01:12
Need to recycle all plastic that can be !
Anne R.04/07/2019 18:58
Fedt!
Julia M.04/07/2019 18:37
But don't wait until 2021 to stop using them. Start TODAY.
Kristina S.04/07/2019 06:39
One question that comes to my mind: Why do we need a law to ban them? Just stop buying them!!! People have the power! Do the right thing now and stop letting „Mommy and Daddy“ (Politics) make the decisions for you.
Margo M.04/07/2019 03:20
NYC banning plastic bags
Nancy M.04/07/2019 02:19
California is getting it accomplished. I am impressed when we visit our family in San Diego.
Alice J.04/06/2019 18:23
Why not now?!!
Abdul R.04/06/2019 10:14
very good decision to save natural Environment