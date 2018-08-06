back

The extraordinary Salt Pans of Maras

Hundreds of tons of salt are extracted every year from this extraordinary place in Peru. Discover the Salt Pans of Maras.

08/06/2018 12:14 PM
  • 882.9k
  • 64

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

47 comments

  • Maxamed K.
    09/10/2018 06:24

    maxsmedsandir

  • Angela W.
    09/07/2018 19:01

    neem je een vaatje voor mij mee?

  • ستار ا.
    08/31/2018 22:42

    منضرجميل

  • Kamla P.
    08/31/2018 07:07

    जीसस 😁 😧😧😨😨😢 😇 😬😈😈😉

  • Erwin C.
    08/29/2018 13:48

    Subhanallah...

  • Hundal H.
    08/29/2018 08:58

    Xc

  • Jaleel K.
    08/28/2018 03:01

    Is this ‘rock salt’?

  • Vlncent A.
    08/27/2018 16:49

    So unique in Beautiful people

  • Selami K.
    08/26/2018 18:07

    Sen sapıkmısın bey.efendi allahın emrinede laf ediyorsun

  • Francis H.
    08/26/2018 02:45

    What a treasure...amazing

  • ابو ع.
    08/25/2018 19:59

    سبحان الله

  • Mininder K.
    08/25/2018 13:52

    Amazing 3000 years old 😮

  • Anup R.
    08/24/2018 03:41

    Very very sweet location

  • Linda W.
    08/23/2018 04:32

    I’ve been there. It is amazing!

  • Satvik V.
    08/21/2018 06:04

    Which is this soundtrack?

  • Mrj N.
    08/20/2018 11:22

    Where iz this place

  • Derdari S.
    08/19/2018 22:02

    SALT MINES

  • Madiha A.
    08/18/2018 14:41

    سبحان الله العظيم ..❤

  • Sanchita B.
    08/18/2018 07:07

    Nice.

  • Hakeem N.
    08/18/2018 04:03

    Zabardast