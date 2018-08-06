The extraordinary Salt Pans of Maras

Hundreds of tons of salt are extracted every year from this extraordinary place in Peru. Discover the Salt Pans of Maras.
47 comments
Maxamed K.09/10/2018 06:24
maxsmedsandir
Angela W.09/07/2018 19:01
neem je een vaatje voor mij mee?
ستار ا.08/31/2018 22:42
منضرجميل
Kamla P.08/31/2018 07:07
जीसस 😁 😧😧😨😨😢 😇 😬😈😈😉
Erwin C.08/29/2018 13:48
Subhanallah...
Hundal H.08/29/2018 08:58
Xc
Jaleel K.08/28/2018 03:01
Is this ‘rock salt’?
Vlncent A.08/27/2018 16:49
So unique in Beautiful people
Selami K.08/26/2018 18:07
Sen sapıkmısın bey.efendi allahın emrinede laf ediyorsun
Francis H.08/26/2018 02:45
What a treasure...amazing
ابو ع.08/25/2018 19:59
سبحان الله
Mininder K.08/25/2018 13:52
Amazing 3000 years old 😮
Anup R.08/24/2018 03:41
Very very sweet location
Linda W.08/23/2018 04:32
I’ve been there. It is amazing!
Satvik V.08/21/2018 06:04
Which is this soundtrack?
Mrj N.08/20/2018 11:22
Where iz this place
Derdari S.08/19/2018 22:02
SALT MINES
Madiha A.08/18/2018 14:41
سبحان الله العظيم ..❤
Sanchita B.08/18/2018 07:07
Nice.
Hakeem N.08/18/2018 04:03
Zabardast