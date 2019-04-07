back
The film and TV industry's environmental footprint
"For James Bond, around 30 million worth of cars went to the scrap yard. " In the film and TV industry for 10 years, this former location manager saw the hidden side of film production. According to him, environmental considerations are lacking.
04/07/2019 8:43 AM
- 17.2k
- 192
- 20
17 comments
Lama P.04/10/2019 09:15
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3142210419339823&set=a.1413035812257301&type=3&theater
Ryan K.04/08/2019 05:54
Shut up
Geoff K.04/08/2019 05:15
james bond is only one,what about the mega explosions that you see on pawn stars,myth busters etc,they are everyday entertainment,and what is 30 million in comparrison to deforrestation ....wrong concerns mate
Octavio C.04/07/2019 22:08
Or maybe we can all just stop watching shitty hollywood type films?
Lucie J.04/07/2019 21:04
Environmental consideration is a responsibility of everyone of us. Like of every member of the film crew ect. If there are no people working on that movie it is not made. Did they ask questions about the sustainability before signing up for the film contract? I guess not or they did not care. Who demands movies? I do not demand ten movies to be made every month. Film industry is a high profit business with few rich behind it. I like the idea “stop going to movies”, but don’t think that would work. How about starting thinking and asking questions why, what, how, where? What is the process my brand new jeans were made? Do I need to owe five pairs of jeans?Where the packaging from Amazon shipments is going to- landfill or recycling facility. The problem here is people do not think beyond their actions. Out of sight out of mind. They do not bother what happens with the cars and props after the movie is done- they toss it. The aim should be stopping and limiting our daily consumption. We have more influence over that than a rich men’s film industry.
Nithin N.04/07/2019 16:17
Let's not fly in aircraft,it pollutes, let's stop driving cars, let's stop making movies,, whats next?
Steve J.04/07/2019 16:09
Lmao! What a bullshit story! They covered a mountain in fake snow? And then it only took 3 days to clean it up? Hahahahaha what bullshit
Nithin N.04/07/2019 15:53
Yeah let's stop making movies, let's agree on that
Rosina G.04/07/2019 14:42
Agree with you
Jonathan M.04/07/2019 13:52
OK, simple, stop going to movies. They'll stop making them. All those people will be out of work. Then what job with what footprint next? This is environmental BS. Then DiCaprio flies all over the world in his private jet along with all the other elites advocating for third world countries to stay backward to "Save the Environment!" Hint: climate has, is, and always will be changing. More scientists are skeptical as to how much man is really contributing, but the climate change machine chugs on. There are smart things we can do to minimize our impact. The carbon credit crap is a scam.
Josh H.04/07/2019 12:31
Yeah that was 7 $4.5(ish) million dollar cars. They were totaling Aston Martins sheesh.
Roopak R.04/07/2019 11:42
Ban human beings and save the world
Gianpietro V.04/07/2019 11:32
cc moi cest valesio svp ajouter moi je voudrais avoir de nouveau amis si cela ne vous dérange pas j'aimerais faire votre connaissance
Rance G.04/07/2019 10:50
Then should we kill this industry?
Aurora D.04/07/2019 09:16
All companies should be held accountable for their footprint, no matter the industry... governments are too weak to do anything or bribed; oops sorry the term is 'political donation'.
Paula A.04/07/2019 09:15
That's why I like animated films
Manuel V.04/07/2019 08:45
And cars can by recycled. Where's the issue?