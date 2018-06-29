back
The Ganges Gharial has the thinnest snout of all crocodilian species
Its long snout is a brilliant weapon, but its small and weak legs struggle to lift its body off the ground. Meet the Ganges Gharial.
06/29/2018 10:37 AM
10 comments
Kieran P.07/21/2018 09:02
this is what we had as a mount
Jim S.07/02/2018 16:26
bit of a shitty croc really innit
Eddie C.06/30/2018 16:00
whomst dis?
Storm B.06/30/2018 14:40
Your peoples!
Taipan S.06/30/2018 12:16
Very sharp teeth.
Scott H.06/30/2018 11:58
His legs are to weak to lift his belly off the floor, sounds like pair
Marli S.06/29/2018 21:42
😯
Morgan E.06/29/2018 14:17
FUn Facts
Kyle C.06/29/2018 12:17
Aka the strictly for the most part fish eating croc
Arif M.06/29/2018 12:03
Not only in India and Nepal, but also in Bangladesh.