The Ganges Gharial has the thinnest snout of all crocodilian species

Its long snout is a brilliant weapon, but its small and weak legs struggle to lift its body off the ground. Meet the Ganges Gharial.

06/29/2018 10:37 AM
  • 38.8k
  • 13

Discover

10 comments

  • Kieran P.
    07/21/2018 09:02

    this is what we had as a mount

  • Jim S.
    07/02/2018 16:26

    bit of a shitty croc really innit

  • Eddie C.
    06/30/2018 16:00

    whomst dis?

  • Storm B.
    06/30/2018 14:40

    Your peoples!

  • Taipan S.
    06/30/2018 12:16

    Very sharp teeth.

  • Scott H.
    06/30/2018 11:58

    His legs are to weak to lift his belly off the floor, sounds like pair

  • Marli S.
    06/29/2018 21:42

    😯

  • Morgan E.
    06/29/2018 14:17

    FUn Facts

  • Kyle C.
    06/29/2018 12:17

    Aka the strictly for the most part fish eating croc

  • Arif M.
    06/29/2018 12:03

    Not only in India and Nepal, but also in Bangladesh.