back

The gaur is the largest wild bovid in the world

The largest wild bovid lives in India, and it's massive from all points of view.

02/18/2019 6:00 PMupdated: 02/26/2019 2:51 PM
  • 849.5k
  • 140

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

96 comments

  • Shelly G.
    04/11/2019 19:33

    I knw dis is mithun at Arunachal pradesh

  • Lila V.
    04/02/2019 04:44

    waldkühe :)

  • Laura J.
    04/02/2019 03:12

    Sacred cow

  • Antonio C.
    03/30/2019 00:56

    Este que e o boi mais feliz do pasto

  • Diana O.
    03/27/2019 22:59

    What a gorgeous animal!💕

  • Ameeruddin A.
    03/10/2019 11:00

    very very very Aggressive Beast

  • Ameeruddin A.
    03/10/2019 11:00

    I have seen very very huge in INDIA Karnataka male more than 2000 kg bull

  • Ameeruddin A.
    03/10/2019 10:59

    very few people update about GAUR

  • Carl B.
    03/08/2019 23:31

    I really need a herd babe !!

  • Hasan S.
    03/08/2019 13:57

    Bos Gaurus..

  • Bill D.
    03/07/2019 04:18

    Just like the okja movie

  • Alexandra F.
    03/05/2019 05:54

    cool

  • Charu B.
    03/01/2019 04:29

    ...if u wannna see them let me know....

  • Waqas A.
    03/01/2019 03:23

    Ya hai kya cheez cow hai ya kuch or

  • Zameema N.
    03/01/2019 02:53

    SubahanAllah ❤️

  • Vivek V.
    03/01/2019 02:31

    I have seen it ridiculously closer distances. Frightening animals. But not as much as hoomans

  • أبو ع.
    03/01/2019 02:17

    ماشاء الله

  • Mat J.
    03/01/2019 01:42

    Is it bigger than an elephant?

  • Eka A.
    03/01/2019 01:24

    "and for their meat" Peta triggered

  • Aki P.
    02/28/2019 23:58

    Also in Cambodia