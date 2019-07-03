back
The giant squid: a most elusive creature
Footage of this creature in its natural habitat is extremely rare. But for the first time in history, a giant squid has been filmed in North American waters. This is the story of the search for this legendary animal.
07/03/2019 6:18 AMupdated: 07/15/2019 7:48 PM
