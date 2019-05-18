back
The gigantic pirarucu fish is making a comeback
Thanks to significant conservation efforts, this giant fish from the Amazon region has been saved from extinction.
05/18/2019 6:29 AM
- 419.7k
- 2.1k
- 48
40 comments
Tite M.06/17/2019 09:10
Beautiful
Mosta S.06/01/2019 02:46
تم
Smita T.05/29/2019 08:12
They are one of three genera of lung fishes in the world... Dipnoi.. Are living fossils
Kevin L.05/29/2019 04:58
Fantastic news
Paul P.05/29/2019 03:04
arapaima have been around for a long time their sturdy fish ittl take a lot to end that species
Luis D.05/28/2019 21:12
Excellent.
CotiiZee J.05/28/2019 16:03
Arapaima 😍
Márcio D.05/27/2019 02:51
Esse peixe e amazônico e só vejo comentário em inglês
Club d.05/27/2019 02:25
Fantástico el rey del Amazonas
Joy B.05/25/2019 21:01
Great news 👍well Done !
Alf05/24/2019 15:20
I doubt the numbers because I read the scientific reports with what methods they tried to count this species. Btw. in this video is no "arapaima gigas", actually you see here only the common subspecies "arapaima arapaima".
Ahmed F.05/24/2019 13:42
سبحان
أيوب ص.05/24/2019 13:30
تم
Jansa A.05/23/2019 20:34
👏
Connor A.05/23/2019 17:55
...Saved for now.
Owen O.05/23/2019 17:53
Fantastic news!!!!
Cap F.05/23/2019 16:57
Alan F.05/23/2019 14:09
that's why there's fishing licenses and regulations here. people hoard. as a citizen, the land's resource is a privilege.
Rolando C.05/22/2019 23:59
ARAPAIMA GIGAS RELATIVE OF AROWANA ( Class Bony Tongue )
Sally C.05/22/2019 15:03
Fantastic news