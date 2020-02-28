back
The Green Blood Project
They wanted to tell the world about those who pose a threat to the environment. They have been threatened, imprisoned, or killed. 40 journalists have decided to pick up their investigations and to publish them broadly. This is the Green Blood Project.
Cindy G.43 minutes
I live in Canada where journalism attempts to investigate certain companies regarding their unethical practices etc. and have seen what a challenge they face. We're a relatively peaceful nation so I can't even imagine what journalists face in totalitarian regimes or when attempting to investigate corrupt businesses and their practices. The world needs to be serious about transitioning to green economies and possibly charging big business leaders and government heads who refuse to act about the fast approaching Climate Catastrophe with potential crimes against humanity. Perhaps too journalists involved in environmental issues should have special protection when participating in these "Forbidden stories".Sadly, these practices will not change unless the population is educated (but more importantly,cares) about what is going on. These journalist do not deserve threats, death, stalking, rape, intimidation etc etc. just for exposing a truth. In my world, they would be protected under the auspices of the United Nations - new Branch - Protection of Lifeforms. Anyone who posed a threat or harmed them would be charged with (new crime) crimes against Living Creatures.
Brut naturean hour
40 international journalists, all members of the network, have decided to continue the ongoing environmental investigations of other journalists who have been threatened, imprisoned or killed. The documentary series "Green Blood Project" will be broadcasted on French TV channel France 5 this Sunday, March 1st at 8.50 PM French time.
Med S.an hour
when the power of love overcomes the love of power ; the world will know peace